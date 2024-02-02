The Super Bowl is the NFL’s biggest stage and it would be an incredible feat for one of the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers players to smash a record. BetOnline have priced up the market with plenty of value on offer.

This is the moment NFL fans have been waiting for all year and you couldn’t ask for a better Super Bowl match-up than Chiefs vs 49ers – a renewal of the 2020 clash in Miami where Patrick Mahomes won his first ring.

In 2024, these two teams are headed for Las Vegas – where kick-off is scheduled for 6:30pm EST from the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, and it’s another tight match-up in the betting with a 2.0-point spread in favor of the 49ers according to the best NFL sportsbooks.

BetOnline have priced up a special market where bettors can wager on the chance at any of the single-game Super Bowl records to be broken on Sunday, February 11.

Will There Be Any Records Broken At Super Bowl LVIII?

Any player to score 4+ touchdowns | +1000

Any player to have 205+ rushing yards | +2500

Any player to have 216+ receiving yards | +2800

Any player to throw 7+ touchdown passes | +4000

Any player to have 506+ passing yards | +12500

Who Has The Most Touchdowns In A Super Bowl?

There are six players in Super Bowl history who have scored three total touchdowns:

Jalen Hurts (LVII)

James White (LI)

Terell Davis (XXXII)

Jerry Rice (XXIX)

Ricky Watters (XXIX)

Jerry Rice (XXIV)

Roger Craig (XIX)

Who Has The Most Rushing Yards In A Super Bowl?

Timmy Smith holds the record for the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl, tallying 204 as his Washington Redskins beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 in January 1988.

Christian McCaffrey is good, but it’s gonna take a huge effort to eclipse the 204 mark against the Chiefs.

Who Has The Most Receiving Yards In A Super Bowl?

The record for most receiving yards in a Super Bowl game belongs to none other than arguably the greatest wide receiver of all time, Jerry Rice.

Rice gained 215 yards through the air for the San Francisco 49ers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII.

Who Has The Most Touchdown Passes In A Super Bowl?

The record for the most passing touchdowns in a Super Bowl is held by former 49ers quarterback Steve Young, who poured it on in a 49-26 rout of the San Diego Chargers in January 1995.

This is one that the current generation will find it very difficult to beat, but it’s not out of the question. In 2024 with two very closely matched sides, the odds tell the story here.

Who Has The Most Passing Yards In A Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy will be doing very well if they can get anywhere close to Tom Brady’s record of 505 passing yards in a Super Bowl game, where he was surprisingly on the losing end to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots couldn’t finish the job despite being 5.0-point favorites but this is one record that could stand forever.