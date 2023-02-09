There is stacks to bet on over at top US Sportsbook BetOnline ahead of Super Bowl 2023, but one of the interesting markets they have is the ‘Jersey Number of Player Who Scores First Touchdown’ – which they’ve made simple by just breaking down into – will it be an odd or even number?



With that in mind, we’ve decided to take a look at the top Touchdown scorers this season for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, plus added their jersey numbers for Sunday’s Super Bowl 57, so we can see a lot easier were the value sits in this unique market.

Super Bowl 2023 – First Touchdown Jersey Number Betting

You can see below that top Super Bowl betting site, BetOnline, have ‘Odd’ as the clear favorite in this market – plus, don’t forget, this means you will have ALL the players from BOTH sides (who are wearing either an odd or even shirt number) to cheer on to score the Super Bowl 2023 first Touchdown.

Or, if you prefer, BetOnline have added a nice jersey number spread into this market where you can bet on the first Super Bowl Touchdown being scored by a player wearing a jersey number over 11.5 or under 11.5.

Super Bowl 2023: Jersey Number of Player Who Scores First Touchdown Odds Play Odd -175 Even +145 Over 11.5 Jersey Number -130 Under 11.5 Jersey Number -110

There are many ways to play this market – you decide, but to help add a bit of meat to the bones we’ve listed the Eagles and Chiefs main Touchdown scorers this season, with their jersey numbers.

Philadelphia Eagles Player Touchdown Stats This Season

Player: Philadelphia Eagles Touchdowns This Season Jersey Number Odds/Even Jaleen Hurts 13 1 Odd Miles Sanders 11 26 Even A.J Brown 11 11 Odd Devonta Smith 7 6 Even Kenneth Gainwell 4 14 Even Boston Scott 3 35 Odd Dallas Goedert 3 88 Even Quez Watkins 3 16 Even

The top 8 Touchdown scorers for the Eagles this season sees five players having an ‘Even’ jersey, but their main man Jaleen Hurts, who has scored 13 TD’s this term, is ‘odd’ with jersey number 1.

You feel with A.J Brown also having an ‘odd’ number jersey (#11) and having scored 11 TD’s this campaign, then combined with Hurts the best option if you think the Eagles will get the Super Bowl first Touchdown is to side with ‘odd’ @ -175 with BetOnline.

Kansas City Chiefs Player Touchdown Stats This Season

Player: Kansas City Chiefs Touchdowns This Season Jersey Number Odds/Even Travis Kelce 12 87 Odd Jerick McKinnon 10 1 Odd Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6 25 Odd Isiah Pacheco 5 10 Even Patrick Mahomes 4 15 Odd JuJu Smith-Schuster 3 9 Odd Kadarius Toney 3 19 Odd Justin Watson 2 84 Even

Next up are the Chiefs and of their 8 top Touchdown scorers this season, a massive six have been wearing ‘odd’ numbered jerseys. In fact, their three main scorers – Travis Kelce (87), Jerick McKinnon (1) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) all don an odd number, while QB Patrick Mahomes, with #15, is also in the ‘odd camp’.

Therefore, no prizes for guessing in that if you fancy the Chiefs will fire in the first Super Bowl Touchdown on Sunday, then the % call tells us it’s going to be a player wearing an ‘odd’ numbered shirt.

