NFL

Will The Super Bowl 2023 First Touchdown Player Jersey Number Be Odd Or Even?

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
super bowl jersey
super bowl jersey

There is stacks to bet on over at top US Sportsbook BetOnline ahead of Super Bowl 2023, but one of the interesting markets they have is the ‘Jersey Number of Player Who Scores First Touchdown’ – which they’ve made simple by just breaking down into – will it be an odd or even number?

With that in mind, we’ve decided to take a look at the top Touchdown scorers this season for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, plus added their jersey numbers for Sunday’s Super Bowl 57, so we can see a lot easier were the value sits in this unique market.

Super Bowl 2023 – First Touchdown Jersey Number Betting

You can see below that top Super Bowl betting site, BetOnline, have ‘Odd’ as the clear favorite in this market – plus, don’t forget, this means you will have ALL the players from BOTH sides (who are wearing either an odd or even shirt number) to cheer on to score the Super Bowl 2023 first Touchdown.

Or, if you prefer, BetOnline have added a nice jersey number spread into this market where you can bet on the first Super Bowl Touchdown being scored by a player wearing a jersey number over 11.5 or under 11.5.

Super Bowl 2023: Jersey Number of Player Who Scores First Touchdown Odds Play
Odd -175 BetOnline logo
Even +145 BetOnline logo
Over 11.5 Jersey Number -130 BetOnline logo
Under 11.5 Jersey Number -110 BetOnline logo

 

There are many ways to play this market – you decide, but to help add a bit of meat to the bones we’ve listed the Eagles and Chiefs main Touchdown scorers this season, with their jersey numbers.

Philadelphia Eagles Player Touchdown Stats This Season

Player: Philadelphia Eagles Touchdowns This Season Jersey Number Odds/Even
Jaleen Hurts 13 1 Odd
Miles Sanders 11 26 Even
A.J Brown 11 11 Odd
Devonta Smith 7 6 Even
Kenneth Gainwell 4 14 Even
Boston Scott 3 35 Odd
Dallas Goedert 3 88 Even
Quez Watkins 3 16 Even

 

The top 8 Touchdown scorers for the Eagles this season sees five players having an ‘Even’ jersey, but their main man Jaleen Hurts, who has scored 13 TD’s this term, is ‘odd’ with jersey number 1.

You feel with A.J Brown also having an ‘odd’ number jersey (#11) and having scored 11 TD’s this campaign, then combined with Hurts the best option if you think the Eagles will get the Super Bowl first Touchdown is to side with ‘odd’ @ -175 with BetOnline.

Kansas City Chiefs Player Touchdown Stats This Season

Player: Kansas City Chiefs Touchdowns This Season Jersey Number Odds/Even
Travis Kelce 12 87 Odd
Jerick McKinnon 10 1 Odd
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6 25 Odd
Isiah Pacheco 5 10 Even
Patrick Mahomes 4 15 Odd
JuJu Smith-Schuster 3 9 Odd
Kadarius Toney 3 19 Odd
Justin Watson 2 84 Even

 

Next up are the Chiefs and of their 8 top Touchdown scorers this season, a massive six have been wearing ‘odd’ numbered jerseys. In fact, their three main scorers – Travis Kelce (87), Jerick McKinnon (1) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) all don an odd number, while QB Patrick Mahomes, with #15, is also in the ‘odd camp’.

Therefore, no prizes for guessing in that if you fancy the Chiefs will fire in the first Super Bowl Touchdown on Sunday, then the % call tells us it’s going to be a player wearing an ‘odd’ numbered shirt.

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
super bowl jersey
NFL

LATEST Will The Super Bowl 2023 First Touchdown Player Jersey Number Be Odd Or Even?

Author image Andy Newton  •  17min
betonline
NFL
BetOnline Super Bowl Odds Latest Update
Author image David Evans  •  8h

Super Bowl LVII, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, is fast approaching. And with it, comes the frenzy of betting activity from sports fans all over the…

brittany mahomes 3
NFL
Brittany Mahomes, Wife of Patrick Mahomes, Gets Ready for Super Bowl with Intense Booty Workout
Author image David Evans  •  12h

Brittany Mahomes is preparing for Super Bowl LVII in a unique way, by hitting the gym and posting a video of her leg and booty workout on Instagram. In the…

Purdy
NFL
Brock Purdy To Undergo Elbow Surgery Later This Month
Author image Owen Jones  •  14h
Bieniemy
NFL
Eric Bieniemy Is The Prime Candidate For Commanders and Ravens OC Job
Author image Owen Jones  •  15h
jason and travis kelce
NFL
Only 36% of Super Bowl Champions Wear Non-White Jerseys – Bad News for Philadelphia Eagles in Green Jerseys on Sunday
Author image David Evans  •  16h
jalen hurts 3
NFL
Super Bowl Script Hints at Exciting 37-34 Eagles Victory Leading to Flurry of Prop Bets
Author image David Evans  •  17h
Arrow to top