The fate of the Belmont Stakes 2023, the last jewel in the Triple Crown of horse racing, remains in the balance as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over New York. Whether the race will proceed as scheduled on Saturday is set to be a buzzer-beater call, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul monitoring the situation closely.

Governor Hochul Says It Will Be Last Minute Call on Belmont

“Hopefully we can get this going, but there’s no assurance of what the weather’s going to be. So it’s going to be a last-minute decision, I’m sure,” said Governor Hochul.

Under Governor Hochul’s orders, if the air quality index (AQI) crosses 200, a mark defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as “very unhealthy for everyone,” the race stands to be canceled. For an AQI reading between 150 and 200, only horses that pass an additional pre-race veterinary examination will be allowed to compete. This approach, she emphasized, is intended to ensure the utmost safety for both spectators and participants.

Earlier this afternoon, NY @GovKathyHochul announced measures that could lead to the Belmont Stakes being canceled based on the air quality measurements on Saturday. Deciding factors in the image below. Air quality index was above 400 Wednesday and 178 Thursday. pic.twitter.com/W0mt0LIF30 — Steve Bittenbender (@BittGDCG) June 8, 2023

Patrick McKenna, vice president of communications for the New York Racing Association, echoed the governor’s sentiments. “Our shared efforts are to provide the safest possible environment for training and racing thoroughbred horses,” McKenna stated.

McKenna maintained an optimistic stance, expressing hope that conditions will improve, allowing training and horse racing to resume ahead of the Belmont Stakes.

Other Sports Already Feeling Impact of Air Quality

The situation continues to evolve, however. The smoky curtain billowing from the fires in Quebec and Nova Scotia, which has been spreading fine particulate matter across North Carolina and even Northern Europe, shows no signs of relenting.

Sports events across the northeastern United States have already felt the impact. Major League Baseball games were postponed, while the New York Giants canceled practice on Thursday due to the hazardous air quality. In horse racing, training and races at Saratoga Race Course and Belmont Park were suspended, casting uncertainty over the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival.

Furthermore, the animal rights organization PETA has called for the cancellation of the Belmont Stakes, stating, “If the air in New York is unsafe for humans, it will be worse for horses running at top speed.”

A satellite image captured thick haze over New York, as the city experienced its worst air quality on record on Wednesday. The image shows a heavy layer of smoke covering the entire city, compared to an image taken a week earlier. https://t.co/5Bac0kxInP pic.twitter.com/UiJ5M8KIzC — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 8, 2023

The race’s potential cancellation casts a shadow not just over the horse racing world, but also over the local economy. “People come from all over the country. It’s huge for the local economy,” Governor Hochul reminded us.

Nonetheless, the spotlight remains firmly on the Belmont Stakes. With final decisions yet to be made, all eyes are on New York’s governor and the AQI readings. For now, whether the race is a go or a no-show will indeed be a last-minute call.

