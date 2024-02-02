American Football

Will Taylor Swift Boost Super Bowl 2024 Viewers?

Ben Hunt
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

After record-breaking viewing figures last year, this year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers could be set to go even bigger, but will Taylor Swift’s involvement boost Super Bowl 2024 viewers?

Last year’s game drew an audience of 115.5 million viewers in the United States, but with global superstar Taylor Swift’s involvement with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Super Bowl LVIII could draw the biggest viewing figures yet.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their relationship publicly for the first time back in October when the famous duo stepped out of a Saturday Night Live afterparty hand in hand.

And now Swift is set to attend the Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11, following her Eras Tour show in Japan.

Since then rumours have been rife over Taylor Swift’s involvement in this year’s Super Bowl, with talks of proposals, conspiracy theories and lucky numbers.

Will Taylor Swift Increase Super Bowl Viewers?

With Swift expected to attend the Super Bowl to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce, it has been predicted that the pop star will draw in more viewers.

One man who thinks Taylor Swift will increase viewing numbers for this year’s Super Bowl is Sports business analyst, Joe Pompliano.

Speaking on CNBC, Pompliano said: “I do think we’re going to see a record viewership number for this year’s Super Bowl, topping the 115 million viewers that we saw during last year’s game.

“And Taylor Swift is certainly part of that. She’s added a storyline to the team all year and the data, quite frankly, proves it.”

Delving further into the stats, Pompliano continued: “The Chiefs had 50 million viewers for their divisional game, which was a record and they had 55 million viewers for the AFC Championship, which was another record.”

Will you be watching this year’s Super Bowl? Or will you be switching channels because of Taylor Swift’s involvement?

Ben Hunt

Having worked in publishing for five years as a copywriter, marketer and sports writer, Ben joined SportsLens in 2023 having previously written evergreen football content for publications such as The Hype Train and The United Journal. Following this, Ben moved on to GIVEMESPORT to write breaking news content across a variety of sports for a global market. On top of this Ben has also worked for The Athletic, managing their social media channels on a freelance basis throughout busy periods. Football is Ben's main passion, but he also enjoys writing about boxing, mixed martial arts, Formula 1 and cricket. Originally hailing from the sleepy town of Ipswich, Ben attended university in Norwich, now lives in London, and supports Manchester United (naturally). As an avid Manchester United fan, Ben has often been called a glory hunter, but he also fully understands the hardship of being a fan of any sport, which translates into his writing.
Ben Hunt

