American Football

Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Be Able To Attend The Super Bowl Following DWI Arrest?

Author image
Ben Hunt
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz patrick and brittany mahomes 3 102323 53e349ecc93c4785ab9fab3dc48ff65e
rsz patrick and brittany mahomes 3 102323 53e349ecc93c4785ab9fab3dc48ff65e

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ father was arrested after driving while intoxicated on Saturday evening, but the big question is – will Mahomes Sr. be able to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday?

Mahomes Sr. Arrest

The father of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback was arrested in Tyler, Texas on Saturday evening after being pulled over for driving while intoxicated.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., a former professional baseball player spent the night in a cell on Saturday evening but was released on Sunday on a bond.

This is the third time Mahomes Sr. has been apprehended so the offence has been upgraded from a misdemeanour to a felony, which means he could potentially face a sentence behind bars of between 2 and 10 years.

NFL star Mahomes remained tight-lipped when asked about his father’s arrest while speaking at the Super Bowl 58 opening night, ahead of the ‘big game’ on Sunday.

“It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family,” Mahomes said.

“That’s all I have to say.”

Will Mahomes Sr. Be Able To Attend The Super Bowl?

Following Mahomes ‘ father’s arrest on Saturday, there has been one question on everyone’s lips – will Mahomes Sr. be able to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday?

Despite finding himself in hot water, the 53-year-old is reportedly free to attend the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

This is because his bond conditions do not prevent him from travelling out of state, which means Mahomes Sr. can travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend his son’s third Super Bowl.

However, it does remain to be seen whether Mahomes Jr. will want his father to attend the game, with his presence likely to be a sizeable distraction.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Ben Hunt

Having worked in publishing for five years as a copywriter, marketer and sports writer, Ben joined SportsLens in 2023 having previously written evergreen football content for publications such as The Hype Train and The United Journal. Following this, Ben moved on to GIVEMESPORT to write breaking news content across a variety of sports for a global market. On top of this Ben has also worked for The Athletic, managing their social media channels on a freelance basis throughout busy periods. Football is Ben’s main passion, but he also enjoys writing about boxing, mixed martial arts, Formula 1 and cricket. Originally hailing from the sleepy town of Ipswich, Ben attended university in Norwich, now lives in London, and supports Manchester United (naturally). As an avid Manchester United fan, Ben has often been called a glory hunter, but he also fully understands the hardship of being a fan of any sport, which translates into his writing.
View All Posts By Ben Hunt
Author Image

Ben Hunt

Twitter Linkedin
Having worked in publishing for five years as a copywriter, marketer and sports writer, Ben joined SportsLens in 2023 having previously written evergreen football content for publications such as The Hype Train and The United Journal. Following this, Ben moved on to GIVEMESPORT to write breaking news content across a variety of sports for a global market. On top of this Ben has also worked for The Athletic, managing their social media channels on a freelance basis throughout busy periods. Football is Ben’s main passion, but he also enjoys writing about boxing, mixed martial arts, Formula 1 and cricket. Originally hailing from the sleepy town of Ipswich, Ben attended university in Norwich, now lives in London, and supports Manchester United (naturally). As an avid Manchester United fan, Ben has often been called a glory hunter, but he also fully understands the hardship of being a fan of any sport, which translates into his writing.
View All Posts By Ben Hunt

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky
American Football

LATEST How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Nevada – Nevada Sports Betting

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Delaware
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Nebraska – Nebraska Sports Betting
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 06 2024

Use our guide below to learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Nebraska by joining up with some of the best US offshore betting sites, that have up…

rsz kelce2
American Football
Travis Kelce +500 To Score The First Touchdown In Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 06 2024

Ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII we have found the best odds for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to score first, with BetOnline offering +600 odds. How…

kelce
American Football
Travis Kelce Warns Jeremiah Fennell To Steer Clear Of Vegas Clubs In 1-On-1 Chat
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 06 2024
SUPER BOWL Indiana
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Maryland – Maryland Sports Betting
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 06 2024
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Connecticut – Connecticut Sports Betting
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Hawaii – Hawaii Sports Betting
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top