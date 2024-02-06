Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ father was arrested after driving while intoxicated on Saturday evening, but the big question is – will Mahomes Sr. be able to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday?

Mahomes Sr. Arrest

The father of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback was arrested in Tyler, Texas on Saturday evening after being pulled over for driving while intoxicated.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., a former professional baseball player spent the night in a cell on Saturday evening but was released on Sunday on a bond.

This is the third time Mahomes Sr. has been apprehended so the offence has been upgraded from a misdemeanour to a felony, which means he could potentially face a sentence behind bars of between 2 and 10 years.

NFL star Mahomes remained tight-lipped when asked about his father’s arrest while speaking at the Super Bowl 58 opening night, ahead of the ‘big game’ on Sunday.

“It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family,” Mahomes said.

“That’s all I have to say.”

JUST IN: Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been arrested for DWI for the third time just days before his son plays in the Super Bowl. Mahomes Sr. was charged with his second DWI in 2018 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail. The third DWI offense is a third degree felony meaning he could… pic.twitter.com/yhYJQTLfEH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2024

Will Mahomes Sr. Be Able To Attend The Super Bowl?

Following Mahomes ‘ father’s arrest on Saturday, there has been one question on everyone’s lips – will Mahomes Sr. be able to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday?

Despite finding himself in hot water, the 53-year-old is reportedly free to attend the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

This is because his bond conditions do not prevent him from travelling out of state, which means Mahomes Sr. can travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend his son’s third Super Bowl.

However, it does remain to be seen whether Mahomes Jr. will want his father to attend the game, with his presence likely to be a sizeable distraction.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.