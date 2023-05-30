Adrian Peterson spent the 2022 season away from the NFL, and it has been many years since he was a dominant running back. But he apparently hasn’t yet closed the door on a potential comeback, despite his age and recent lack of production.

Odds Are Against Adrian Peterson For An NFL Comeback

Kinda feel like @AdrianPeterson could still easily hit a 14-yard rush tbh pic.twitter.com/51B85vVovG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 26, 2023

Peterson was best known for his time with the Minneosta Vikings. He made his mark right off the bat by winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2007, and led the league in rushing yards in just his second season. He would lead the league twice more, and was the top touchdown scorer on two different occasions as well.

But his numbers dipped after he passed the age of 30. Peterson bounced around the league for the final 5 seasons of his career, with stops in Arizona, New Orleans, Washington, Detroit, Tennessee, and Seattle. He did eclipse the 1,000 yard mark once during that time and nearly hit 900 yards in another season, but had just 98 yards on 38 rushes in 4 games in 2021.

He never announced his retirement, and says that he hopes to play again in 2023.

“Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up. We’ll see what happens. My mindset is, if God’s willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself and maybe it happens this season. I’ll go from there. But if nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up.”

Adrian Peterson may feel like he is able to still produce for an NFL team, but his age and mileage will be an issue for anyone that is potentially interested. He will be 38 years old when the upcoming season starts, which is long past the usual shelf life for an NFL running back. It was thought that Peterson was already pushing his ability to perform during the 2021 season.

You can bet on what you think might happen with Peterson’s immediate future. There are odds available at BetOnline.ag for whether the running back will find a job in the NFL in 2023. As of Monday evening, “No” was the heavy favorite listed at -700, with “Yes” coming in at a distant +400.

There are still younger free agent running backs available who have fresher legs than those of Peterson, and he may have trouble finding a team to take a chance on him. But he isn’t closing the door on the potential just yet.

