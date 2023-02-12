American Football

Why You Should Place Your Super Bowl Bets Early To Avoid Disappointment

Olly Taliku
With the biggest sporting event in the world taking place this weekend, we are advising bettors to wager on the Super Bowl early with BetOnline to avoid any disappointment on Sunday.

BetOnline are advising that their customers wager on the Super Bowl early on Sunday before the big game to avoid any disappointment, as the site has potential to crash close to kick off when it gets busy. If the site does crash before kick off then bettors will not be able to place a bet on the Eagles vs Chiefs so it is safer to do it early.

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $55 deposit required
  • 50% bonus applies to first deposit only
  • Maximum sportsbook bonus of $1,000

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetOnline

With BetOnline, new users can sign up for an account and bet on the Super Bowl in an instant.

Once you are logged into your account, you can place a bet on the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Kansas City Chiefs with just a few quick clicks.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetOnline:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
