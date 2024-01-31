Of course the color of jersey in any game really can’t affect the outcome of the match, but teams wearing white in the Super Bowl historically tend to have more success than any other color.
White Jerseys In The Super Bowl
The jerseys for the Super Bowl are chosen each year by the designated ‘home team’, with the choice switching between conferences each season.
Last year the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC were the home side against Kansas City, so this year the Chiefs were given the decision to pick their kit for Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs unsurprisingly chose to wear their traditional home red kit in Las Vegas, meaning the San Francisco 49ers will wear their white kit – which historically is good news for teams in the Super Bowl.
Although the kit color means nothing in the grand scheme of things, teams wearing white in the Super Bowl notoriously hold a better record than those wearing other colors.
Over 57 editions of the Super Bowl there has always been one team wearing white, with that side winning 37 times. That means that in the history of the Super Bowl teams wearing white have won 65% of the matchups.
Four of the last five Super Bowl winners wore white in their final game of the campaign, including last years victors the Kansas City Chiefs.
When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs met in Super Bowl LIV the Chiefs wore their red home kit, with the 49ers falling to defeat in their white kit.
This year San Francisco will be out for revenge in the same colors as their 2020 loss. You can check out the latest odds, lines and picks for the Super Bowl here.
Super Bowl Winners In White Jerseys
- II: Packers 33, Raiders 14
- III: Jets 16, Colts 7
- V: Colts 16, Cowboys 13
- VI: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3
- VII: Dolphins 14, Washington 7
- IX: Steelers 16, Vikings 6
- XI: Raiders 32, Vikings 14
- XII: Cowboys 27, Broncos 10
- XV: Raiders 27, Eagles 10
- XVI: 49ers 26, Bengals 21
- XVII: Washington 27, Dolphins 17
- XX: Bears 46, Patriots 10
- XXII: Washington 42, Broncos 10
- XXIV: 49ers 55, Broncos 10
- XXVI: Washington 37, Bills 24
- XXVII: Cowboys 52, Bills 17
- XXVIII: Cowboys 30, Bills 13
- XXX: Cowboys 27, Steelers 17
- XXXIII: Broncos 34, Falcons 19
- XXXIV: Rams 23, Titans 16
- XXXV: Ravens 34, Giants 7
- XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21
- XL: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10
- XLI: Colts 29, Bears 17
- XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14
- XLIII: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
- XLIV: Saints 31, Colts 17
- XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17
- XLVII: Ravens 34, 49ers 31
- XLVIII: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8
- XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
- L: Broncos 24, Panthers 10
- LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)
- LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3
- LV: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
- LVI: Rams 23, Bengals 20