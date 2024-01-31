Of course the color of jersey in any game really can’t affect the outcome of the match, but teams wearing white in the Super Bowl historically tend to have more success than any other color.

White Jerseys In The Super Bowl

The jerseys for the Super Bowl are chosen each year by the designated ‘home team’, with the choice switching between conferences each season.

Last year the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC were the home side against Kansas City, so this year the Chiefs were given the decision to pick their kit for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs unsurprisingly chose to wear their traditional home red kit in Las Vegas, meaning the San Francisco 49ers will wear their white kit – which historically is good news for teams in the Super Bowl.

Although the kit color means nothing in the grand scheme of things, teams wearing white in the Super Bowl notoriously hold a better record than those wearing other colors.

Over 57 editions of the Super Bowl there has always been one team wearing white, with that side winning 37 times. That means that in the history of the Super Bowl teams wearing white have won 65% of the matchups.

Four of the last five Super Bowl winners wore white in their final game of the campaign, including last years victors the Kansas City Chiefs.

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs met in Super Bowl LIV the Chiefs wore their red home kit, with the 49ers falling to defeat in their white kit.

This year San Francisco will be out for revenge in the same colors as their 2020 loss. You can check out the latest odds, lines and picks for the Super Bowl here.

Super Bowl Winners In White Jerseys

II: Packers 33, Raiders 14

III: Jets 16, Colts 7

V: Colts 16, Cowboys 13

VI: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3

VII: Dolphins 14, Washington 7

IX: Steelers 16, Vikings 6

XI: Raiders 32, Vikings 14

XII: Cowboys 27, Broncos 10

XV: Raiders 27, Eagles 10

XVI: 49ers 26, Bengals 21

XVII: Washington 27, Dolphins 17

XX: Bears 46, Patriots 10

XXII: Washington 42, Broncos 10

XXIV: 49ers 55, Broncos 10

XXVI: Washington 37, Bills 24

XXVII: Cowboys 52, Bills 17

XXVIII: Cowboys 30, Bills 13

XXX: Cowboys 27, Steelers 17

XXXIII: Broncos 34, Falcons 19

XXXIV: Rams 23, Titans 16

XXXV: Ravens 34, Giants 7

XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

XL: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

XLI: Colts 29, Bears 17

XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14

XLIII: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

XLIV: Saints 31, Colts 17

XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17

XLVII: Ravens 34, 49ers 31

XLVIII: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

L: Broncos 24, Panthers 10

LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)

LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3

LV: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

LVI: Rams 23, Bengals 20