Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale announced some pretty surprising news recently, so we are here to answer the question – why is Mattress Mack not betting on Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday?

Why Is Mattress Mack Not Betting On Super Bowl LVIII?

The name Mattress Mack is well known amongst sports bettors after his rich history of placing huge wagers on sports such as the NFL and MLB, but he won’t be getting involved this weekend.

He will not have a pick in this year’s Super Bowl, despite saying he was going to back the Kansas City Chiefs earlier on in the season. The Chiefs are looking for back-to-back wins in the big game when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Andy Reid’s men head into the game as the underdogs with the best Super Bowl betting apps, with the 49ers just edging favoritism.

Mack revealed his reasons for not betting on the game in a recent interview: “The point spread’s too short for me,” McIngvale said. “I’m gonna sit this one out because I can’t lay 100 to win 100.”

It’s now two years in a row that Mack won’t be betting on the final game of the NFL season.

Mattress Mack Recent Big Bets

The Texas based gambler has not had too much luck wagering on football in recent times, and lost $500,000k in the playoffs. He backed his hometown Houston Texans to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round, but they lost 34-10.

And two years ago he staked $9.5million on the Cincinnati Benglas to win Super Bowl LVI, but they fell short in a narrow 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

However, he has had better luck betting on baseball, and he won a world record $75million in 2022 as he backed the Houston Astros to win thr World Series.

It’s fair to say it has been an up and down few years for Mack with his sports betting, but he remains an iconic figure. Now you know the answer to – why is Mattress Mack not betting on Super Bowl, keep an eye out for more news here on SportsLens.