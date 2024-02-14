Editorial

Why Is Adin Ross Trending? Social Media Star Reacts As Alleged Sex Tape Goes Viral

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Popular online streamer Adin Ross has been the topic of hot discussion on social media recently, which saw the 23-year-old trending following the release of an alleged sex tape.

Why Is Adin Ross Trending? Alleged Sex Tape Leaked On Social Media

Adin Ross denied claims that it was him in the leaked sex tape which sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday, which appeared to show the Kick streamer in an explicit scene.

As soon as he was presented with the accusation, Ross was quick to dismiss any suggestion that he was involved in the video and had some strong words for his fanbase.

“Let me see. Hey chat, that wasn’t me that leak. That’s not my sex tape you f**king weird ass fa***ot ass motherf**ker! No, that’s not me, bro.”

The incident was followed by a wave of trolling and hysteria on X (formerly Twitter), with some of our favorite reactions below.

The 23-year-old moved permanently from Twitch to Kick in February 2023 and he boasts almost 30 million followers across all social media pages combined, making him one of the biggest streamers on the planet.

Last weekend, Ross was spotted in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII where he placed – and lost – a $30,000 wager on the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shortly after, he was embroiled in a death hoax after news began to circulate on social media that the streamer was found dead in an alleyway in Atlanta, Georgia.

It’s been quite the month so far for Ross, who allegedly paid $2.5 million for his suite at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
