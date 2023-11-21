Why I Hate Sports, But Love Betting On Them

Almost everyone I know loves sports, says SportsLens feature writer Michael Kaplan. They watch back-to-back games on TV, they talk about their glory days playing as teenagers, they try luring me out to the golf course.

However, the truth is that I find sports boring to watch and, frankly, I never had what it took to play them particularly well.

I Hate Sports, But I Love Betting On Them

In 10th grade, my biology teacher, who doubled as a coach on the school football team, buttonholed me and asked, “What does a big guy like you do after school?”

He was intimating that I should try out for the team.

I kind of smirked and said, “Uhm, I usually listen to records and read.”

I opted not to acknowledge penchants for smoking weed, obsessing over underground comix and spiriting copies of Penthouse up to my bedroom.

Whatever the case, blowing him off was not a successful gamble on my biology grades.

I Can’t Stand To Watch A Game Without Having Something On It

That said, having minimum interest in sports makes me have maximum interest in betting on them. I can’t stand to watch a game without having something on it. This Thursday, when I get together with my family for Thanksgiving, it will be sports on TV from morning till night.

Like everybody, I’ll have bets going. Unlike everybody, without the wagers, I’d be bored stiff and wishing we were streaming Netflix.

Because I don’t care about sports, I have no emotional attachment to a team, no favorite side to bet on out of loyalty.

That’s a good thing. I’ll either call a sharp gambling friend like Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger for some picks or else I’ll just bet all the underdogs. And I will be betting point-spreads rather than messing with odds.

I Love Betting On The Underdogs

One thing I learned from a couple decades of writing about winning gamblers is that if you have absolutely no knowledge of a game (which would be true in my case, always), go for the dog.

Underdogs are often the least public of teams – so sportsbooks might give them a little benefit of the doubt in order to generate action on that side – and the points give you two ways of winning.

Besides, according to BetMGM, over the last 10 years, NFL underdogs covered the spread 52 percent of the time. That’s a notch below break-even, when factoring in the vigorish. Lacking knowledge from someone smarter than me, I’ll take points and hope to get a little lucky.

Point Spreads Changed The Betting Landscape

So, before the turkey gets rolled out, I’ll hoist my glass of scotch – drink of choice for watching football – and make a silent toast to Charles K. McNeil, the former math teacher who dreamed up the point spread, which allows me to keep things interesting.

Before McNeil’s innovation, know-nothings like me were at loose ends when it came to betting on sports. We had to take odds and hope for the best. McNeil went from teaching to working as a securities analyst in Chicago.

When he could, he nipped off to baseball games and made bets with punters in the stands. During the late 1930s, McNeil quit his securities job and turned to wagering as an occupation.

Needing to find more outs than existed in the bleachers of Wrigley Field, he bet with bookies. Quickly, though, they got sick of his winning ways and shut him down.

So, he turned to bookmaking himself, had a successful if illicit business and struck gold when he dreamed up the point spread. For him it was the simple act of analyzing the games and figuring out how he thought one team would do over the other. It was a gambling option for his customers.

They loved it, of course, and his innovation made him a bookie of choice. Then, according to Sports Illustrated, the mafia (which was quite prevalent in Chicago) wanted a piece of his action. Or, as he put it, they wanted “to go partners with my brain.”

By then, point spreads had become the norm and McNeil understood them better than anyone else. He returned to gambling, found no shortage of outs and enjoyed a spectacular 60-percent win rate.

Considering what it took to consistently ace the games, McNeil, who died a wealthy man in 1981, said, “A gambler needs money, guts and brains.”

Or else he needs to dislike sports as much as he likes gambling and, without a sharp behind him, always angle for the dogs.