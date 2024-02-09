NFL

Tiesto Pulls Out Of Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show After Serious Family Matter

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
2 min read
Infamous DJ Tiesto has pulled out of the Super Bowl half-time show just days before the event takes place, but why has he made that decision?

The Super Bowl has used a range of DJ’s over the years, playing their music during the pre-game warm ups and regular breaks within the action.

DJ Khaled, D-Nice, Zedd and DJ Snake have all performed in the past – with Tiesto being selected as the first ever official DJ for the Super Bowl.

Why Has Tiesto Pulled Out Of Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show?

However, despite the iconic match being just days away, Tiesto has publicly announced his decision to pull out of the Super Bowl due to a ‘family emergency’.

The specific reason has not been revealed, however the 55-year-old posted on social media to confirm the news, saying:

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future !”

Tiesto is a huge name within the industry and has around 42 million monthly listeners on Spotify, which puts him in the top 100 artists across the globe.

NFL fans will now be wondering who will take over after Tiesto’s departure and Electronic Musician, Kaskade, has received the call up.

Usher, Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day are also performing at the Super Bowl, with the former earning the illustrious half time spot.

Many were left surprised after finding out that Usher will not be paid for the performance, as the payout is through exposure – with over 200 million people expected to tune in.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
