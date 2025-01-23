Join us as we look back at The Masters 2024 as the new PGA Tour season begins, with The 2025 Masters just a few months away for the first major championship of the year at Augusta National Golf Club.

Who Won The Masters 2024?

The PGA Tour is just beginning to get going again, which means we aren’t too far away from the first major championship of the year. The 2025 Masters takes place in April at August National Golf Club, but first lets rewind and take a look back to The Masters 2024.

In 2024, it was world number one Scottie Scheffler who triumphed and won The Masters. This was the second time Scheffler won The Masters in his career, having won the coveted Green Jacket two years prior back in 2022 as well.

The 28-year-old was one of the red-hot favorites to win The Masters 2024, which he did so with relative ease in the end.

It’s fair to say that the majority of golf fans can see Scheffler winning another few Green Jackets before the retires, and plenty of other majors too.

For now he has his two Masters triumphs, but you wouldn’t bet against him winning the career grand slam in the next few years. He really is that good.

What Score Did Scottie Scheffler Win The Masters 2024 On?

Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters title on a score of -11 par.

A final round of -4 meant that Scheffler ended up winning the tournament by four strokes, with Swedish golfing sensation Ludvig Aberg coming second on a score of -7 par.

Scheffler’s score of -11 means across the four days of action from Augusta National, the American took just 277 strokes.

Augusta is a par 72, which means level par for four rounds is 288 shots. Scheffler’s -11 par score was one stroke better than when he won his first Masters in 2022, which he won on a score of -10 to Rory McIlroy in second.

Who Else Was In Contention To Win The Masters Last Year?

The Masters 2024 was a close affair until the back nine on Sunday, when Scottie Scheffler put his foot down and left his competition for dead on the golf course.

As previously mentioned, Ludvig Aberg ended up coming second on a score of -7, with Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood all on -4 par in a tie for third place.

Going into the last 18 holes, Scheffler led the way on -7, with Morikawa one shot behind on -6 and Max Homa on -5 par. Aberg was on -4 after 54 holes, with Bryson DeChambeau one behind him on -3.

However, Scheffler’s final round of -4 blew his competitors away. Morikawa struggled with a +2 par 74 on Sunday, as did DeChambeau who shot a 73 and Homa who shot the same.

In the end, Scheffler won The Masters 2024 by four strokes to his Swedish counterpart Ludvig Aberg.

Who Is The Favorite To Win The Masters 2025?

It comes as no surprise to learn that Scottie Scheffler heads the market and is the outright favorite to win The Masters one again in 2025.

If he does, Scheffler will become just the fourth play to win back-to-back Masters titles in golf history. Jack Nicklaus won back-to-back Masters in 1965 and 1966, before Nick Faldo then repeated this feat in 1989 and 1990.

Tiger Woods was the last player to win back-to-back Green Jackets with his wins in 2001 and 2002.

If Scheffler is to win his third Masters and second in succession, he will have to be at the top of his game. Fellow major champions and elite golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and plenty of other players will be hot on his heals.

