Who Will Win the XFL Championship? Check Out the Latest Odds

The XFL is back, and fans are getting ready for an exciting new football season starting this Saturday. The league was purchased by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business partners, and they’re looking to make this season one to remember. You can also make it a season to remember by picking the winner and finding the best odds with the top US sportsbooks. Here, we will take a closer look at the XFL odds for the 2023 season.

St. Louis Battlehawks Favorites for XFL Championship

With the start of the season just around the corner, many fans are already starting to place their bets on their favorite teams with the best US sportsbooks. According to BetOnline, the St. Louis Battlehawks are the favorites with odds of +400.

The team’s roster includes a recognizable face in QB AJ McCarron, who was a three-time national champion in college football with Alabama and spent several years in the NFL as a backup QB.

.@TheRock is looking forward to even more football 💪 The @XFL2023 season kicks off this Saturday 🏈 pic.twitter.com/BfERNYvvyQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 13, 2023

The Seattle Sea Dragons are next in the market with odds of +450, with former Dallas Cowboys backup QB Ben DiNucci likely at the helm. He will be throwing to NFL outcast Josh Gordon, who is arguably the most exciting player in the league.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times from the NFL for violating its drug policy, but he’s looking for a fresh start in the XFL, and will be looking to smoke opposing cornerbacks.

Bovada, BetOnline, and other sportsbooks have different odds for each team’s title chances, which means that it’s important to compare them before placing a bet. For example, the Vegas Vipers are just +450 at Bovada, whereas BetOnline thinks they have a lesser chance of winning with odds of +700.

On the same note, the Arlington Renegades have odds of +400 at Bovada, but BetOnline gives them a slightly lower chance of winning with odds of +600.

Going the other way, the Houston Roughnecks are tied for favoritism at +400 with BetOnline, whereas Bovada believes they are not quite that good and has set their odds at +600.

Winner of XFL Championship

Odds Sportsbook St. Louis Battlehawks +400 Seattle Sea Dragons +450 San Antonio Brahmas +550 Houston Roughnecks +600 Arlington Renegades +600 Vegas Vipers +700 DC Defenders +850 Orlando Guardians +900

New Rules, Exciting Games, and Players Looking to Impress

In 2020, the XFL played some of their season before COVID intervened and meant the season was canceled. It then went on hiatus for a few years. Now, it’s back and better than ever, with some exciting changes and new rules compared to the NFL.

One of the biggest differences between the NFL and XFL is the rules. The XFL has a unique set of rules that sets it apart from the NFL, including a shorter play clock, a modified overtime system, and a different approach to extra points.

This season of the XFL is shaping up to be an exciting one, as players look to reach the NFL by impressing in the XFL. With new rules, new faces, and a fresh start, the XFL is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. So get ready to place your bets and enjoy the start of a new football season this Saturday.