American Football

Who Will Win the XFL Championship? Check Out the Latest Odds

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
xfl
xfl

The XFL is back, and fans are getting ready for an exciting new football season starting this Saturday. The league was purchased by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business partners, and they’re looking to make this season one to remember. You can also make it a season to remember by picking the winner and finding the best odds with the top US sportsbooks. Here, we will take a closer look at the XFL odds for the 2023 season.

St. Louis Battlehawks Favorites for XFL Championship

With the start of the season just around the corner, many fans are already starting to place their bets on their favorite teams with the best US sportsbooks. According to BetOnline, the St. Louis Battlehawks are the favorites with odds of +400.

The team’s roster includes a recognizable face in QB AJ McCarron, who was a three-time national champion in college football with Alabama and spent several years in the NFL as a backup QB.

The Seattle Sea Dragons are next in the market with odds of +450, with former Dallas Cowboys backup QB Ben DiNucci likely at the helm. He will be throwing to NFL outcast Josh Gordon, who is arguably the most exciting player in the league.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times from the NFL for violating its drug policy, but he’s looking for a fresh start in the XFL, and will be looking to smoke opposing cornerbacks.

Bovada, BetOnline, and other sportsbooks have different odds for each team’s title chances, which means that it’s important to compare them before placing a bet. For example, the Vegas Vipers are just +450 at Bovada, whereas BetOnline thinks they have a lesser chance of winning with odds of +700.

On the same note, the Arlington Renegades have odds of +400 at Bovada, but BetOnline gives them a slightly lower chance of winning with odds of +600.

Going the other way, the Houston Roughnecks are tied for favoritism at +400 with BetOnline, whereas Bovada believes they are not quite that good and has set their odds at +600.

Winner of XFL Championship
 Odds Sportsbook
St. Louis Battlehawks +400 betonline
Seattle Sea Dragons +450 betonline
San Antonio Brahmas +550 betonline
Houston Roughnecks +600 bovada
Arlington Renegades +600 betonline
Vegas Vipers +700 betonline
DC Defenders +850 betonline
Orlando Guardians +900 betonline

New Rules, Exciting Games, and Players Looking to Impress

In 2020, the XFL played some of their season before COVID intervened and meant the season was canceled. It then went on hiatus for a few years. Now, it’s back and better than ever, with some exciting changes and new rules compared to the NFL.

One of the biggest differences between the NFL and XFL is the rules. The XFL has a unique set of rules that sets it apart from the NFL, including a shorter play clock, a modified overtime system, and a different approach to extra points.

This season of the XFL is shaping up to be an exciting one, as players look to reach the NFL by impressing in the XFL. With new rules, new faces, and a fresh start, the XFL is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. So get ready to place your bets and enjoy the start of a new football season this Saturday.

Claim Your $1,000 Bonus with BetOnline Now!
Claim Your $750 Bonus with Bovada Now!
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
patrick mahomes super bowl
American Football

LATEST Super Bowl 2024 Betting: What Odds Are The Chiefs To Defend Their Super Bowl Crown?

Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 13 2023
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII
American Football
Eagles Lead Chiefs At Halftime of Back And Forth Affair
Author image colinlynch  •  Feb 13 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have not disappointed in Super Bowl LVII which has morphed into an exciting and action-packed Super Bowl Sunday. Each offense got off to…

Travis Kelce Receptions
American Football
Nine or More Travis Kelce Receptions Valued at +120 For Super Bowl With BetOnline
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 12 2023

One of Kansas City’s most deadly offensive weapons will be key to unlocking an organised Eagles defence in this evening’s Super Bowl, but we have found value on BetOnline when…

Miles Sanders
American Football
Miles Sanders Priced at +100 to Make 14 or More Carries in the Super Bowl
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 12 2023
Florida Sports Betting
American Football
Why You Should Place Your Super Bowl Bets Early To Avoid Disappointment
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 12 2023
Kansas City Chiefs Free Bets — 1000 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023
American Football
Kansas City Chiefs Free Bets — $1,000 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 12 2023
Philadelphia Eagles Free Bets — 1000 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023
American Football
Philadelphia Eagles Free Bets — $1,000 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 12 2023
Arrow to top