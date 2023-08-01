On the surface, it would appear that Jake Paul is the heavy favorite to defeat Nate Diaz in their 185-pound contest this weekend. However, Diaz will have other ideas and will be confident of defeating ‘The Problem Child’ on his professional boxing debut.

Who Will Win The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight?

Jake Paul Fighter Profile Age: 26

Ranking: #205 Cruiserweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 6’1″ (185 cm)

Reach: 76″ (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 6-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Nate Diaz Fighter Profile Age: 38

Ranking: N/A

Country: USA

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 76″ (193 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: Making boxing debut

Fights Won by KO/TKO: N/A

Fights Won by Decision: N/A

After comparing their respective fighter profiles and studying their boxing resumés, it looks like Jake Paul is rightfully the relatively heavy favorite to defeat Nate Diaz this weekend. He has already solidified himself as a serious boxer and just fell ever so slightly short in his fight last time out against Tommy Fury.

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favouring Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul to win the fight against Nate Diaz and secure the biggest win of his boxing career in emphatic fashion. We can see the Ohio man winning the fight by knockout in Rounds 6-10 (see betting picks below).

What The Sportsbooks Are Saying

According to the latest boxing odds courtesy of BetOnline, Jake Paul is the big favourite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -360. Nate Diaz is the +265 betting underdog with the best offshore gambling sites to beat ‘The Problem Child’ and claim a huge scalp on his pro boxing debut.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Paul will win via knockout and claim the seventh win of his career. Time will tell if the YouTube star does indeed get the victory here in this 185-pound bout, but judging by the prices set by the sportsbooks, price-setters are relatively confident he will beat the former UFC fighter.

BetOnline are one of the best boxing betting apps for US fight fans, with tons of different markets available on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Records Compared

Looking at the resumé of Jake Paul, he is without a doubt exceeded expectations since coming over to professional boxing. The only man to defeat ‘The Problem Child is of course Tommy Fury, which is no disgrace given the boxing pedigree in the Fury family.

Paul boasts a record of 6-1 with four big wins coming by way of knockout. He has beaten legitimate former UFC fighters such as Tyron Woodley twice, Anderson Silva and Ben Askren.

In the opposite corner, Nate Diaz has the chance to pull off a magnanimous upset in his professional boxing debut. Of course, Diaz had a long and relatively successful career in the UFC, including a huge win over two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Although Diaz isn’t known as a boxer, he is extremely tough and durable and will prove to be a tough nut to crack for Jake Paul. The Stockton man will be fully confident of defeating ‘The Problem Child’ this weekend with his superior fighting experience.

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Paul vs Diaz fight this weekend.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

