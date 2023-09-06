On the surface, it would appear that Israel Adesanya is the heavy favorite to defeat Sean Strickland once again this weekend for the UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 293. The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia takes centre stage as two of the best 185-pound fighters thrown down in the octagon on Saturday night.

Who Will Win The Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Fight?

Israel Adesanya Fighter Profile Rank: UFC Middleweight Champion

Age: 34

Country: New Zealand/Nigeria

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 80” (203 cm)

Stance: Switch

Overall Record: 26-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 16

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 8 Sean Strickland Fighter Profile Rank: #5 UFC Middleweight

Age: 32

Country: USA

Height: 6’1″ (185 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 32-5

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11

Fights Won by Submission: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 12

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favoring Israel Adesanya to win this fight against Sean Strickland and claim yet another knockout victory over yet another middleweight contender. Not only that, but ‘The Last Stylebender’ would then win an incredible eighth UFC Middleweight Title fight.

What The Bookmakers Are Saying

According to the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline, Israel Adesanya is the relatively strong favorite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -600. Sean Strickland is the +450 betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks to upset ‘The Last Stylebender’ and win the UFC Middleweight Title at the first time of asking.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Izzy will be too strong and defeat ‘Tarzan’ in this 185-pound title fight in emphatic style. Time will tell what happens on fight night, with Adesanya looking to further solidify himself as one of the greatest middleweights of all time.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland: Records Compared

Israel Adesanya is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most entertaining and successful fighters in recent years in the UFC. Having fought in nine successive UFC title fights, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has beaten the likes of Alex Pereira, Robert Whittaker twice, the great Anderson Silva and Yoel Romero to name but a few big victories.



The Nigerian/New Zealander boasts an impressive 24-2 record in MMA, with his only losses coming to Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira in the UFC. He is widely regarded as one of the best middleweights of all time, and looks to further solidify himself as the best 185-pound fighter in the world right now by quite some distance.

Adesanya has won 16 of his 24 victories by stoppage too. Each of these 16 stoppages have come via KO/TKO, with the other eight wins on his resumé coming via decision. Adesanya really is an MMA phenomenon, as well as being the fighting pride of New Zealand and Nigeria.

Sean Strickland in his own right deserves a shot at UFC gold and a chance at dethroning ‘The Last Stylebender’. ‘Tarzan’ is never in a dull fight, whether that be on the winning or losing end of the contest. Of Strickland’s 27 MMA wins, 11 of them have come by knockout. He also has four submission victories on his resumé.

In his UFC career to date, Sean Strickland has beaten some incredible fighters such as Urijah Hall, Jack Hermansson and Abusupiyan Magomedov to name but a few. Can he add the great Israel Adesanya to that list and claim the biggest win of his MMA career? Only time will tell!

As of today for the main event at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is the -600 betting favorite to defend his UFC Middleweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Sean Strickland, goes into this rematch as the +450 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Adesanya vs Strickland fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 293! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Saturday September 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

