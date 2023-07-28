On the surface, it would appear that Terence Crawford is the slight favorite to defeat Errol Spence Jr in their undisputed welterweight contest this weekend. However, ‘The Truth’ will have other ideas and will be confident of solidifying himself as the best 147-pound fighter on the planet.

Who Will Win The Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Undisputed Welterweight Fight?

Errol Spence Jr Fighter Profile Age: 33

Ranking: #1 Welterweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’9 1/2″ (177 cm)

Reach: 72″ (183 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 28-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22

Fights Won by Decision: 6

Terence Crawford Fighter Profile Age: 35

Ranking: #2 Welterweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 74″ (188 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 39-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 30

Fights Won by Decision: 9

After comparing their respective fighter profiles and studying their boxing resumés, it looks like Terence Crawford is ever so slightly the favorite to defeat Errol Spence Jr this weekend. He is already a three-weight world champion, as well as being a former undisputed champion down at super-lightweight. He has won 17 consecutive world title fights, as well as winning his last 10 fights in a row via knockout.

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favouring Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to win the fight against Errol Spence Jr and secure the biggest win of his boxing career in emphatic fashion. We can see the Nebraska man winning the fight by knockout in Rounds 7-12 (see betting picks below).

What The Sportsbooks Are Saying

According to the latest boxing odds courtesy of BetOnline, Terence Crawford is the slight favourite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -160. Errol Spence Jr is the +130 betting underdog with the best offshore gambling sites to beat ‘Bud’ and claim the biggest win of his career.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Crawford will win via decision and claim the 40th victory of his career. Time will tell if the three-division champion does indeed get the victory here in this undisputed welterweight world title bout, but judging by the prices set by the sportsbooks, price-setters are relatively confident he will beat ‘The Truth’.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford: Records Compared

Looking at the resumé of Terence Crawford, he is without a doubt one of the modern greats in all of boxing. ‘Bud’ boasts a record of 39-0 (30 KO’s) in his professional boxing record, with 17 wins in his career all being for world titles.

Crawford has been a dominant force for years at lightweight, super-lightweight and now welterweight, and will be looking to further assert himself as the best fighter at 147-pounds this weekend. If he is to beat Errol Spence Jr, he will certainly solidify himself as one of the best welterweight champions of all time.

Crawford has beaten some huge names in his career thusfar. Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Amir Khan, Viktor Postol and Jose Benavidez Jr are just some of the names ‘Bud’ has already beaten so far in his career.

Crawford has won 30 of his 39 victories by stoppage too. Not many fighters have seen the final bell when facing the 35-year-old. Even if they have, the majority have been widely outpointed and comprehensively outboxed for 12 rounds. Talk about an elite fighter, Crawford has it all.

Errol Spence Jr in his own right is an eye-catching fighter who has done extremely well so far in his career. He boasts an impeccable record of 28-0 (22 KO’s) and looks to add the final belt to his collection at 147-pounds to become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

The Texas boxing star made his professional debut back in 2012, and has had a gradual rise up to world level where he sits now. He is a superb fighter, having won his maiden world title back in 2017 in his travels to the UK to face fan-favorite Kell Brook.

Since then, ‘The Truth’ has won another six world title fights, adding two more world title belts to his collection respectively. Now he has the chance to become undisputed champ for the very first time with a win over Crawford on Saturday night.

Spence has beaten some huge names in boxing circles so far such as Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, Kelly Brook, Mikey Garcia, Yordenis Ugas and Lamont Peterson to name but a few. If he can upset the apple cart and add Crawford to the W column on his record, he will go down in history as one of the greatest welterweight boxers of all time.

As of today for the main event, Terence Crawford is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Errol Spence Jr as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +130 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

What a fight we have on our hands from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

