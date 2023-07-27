UFC

Who Will Win The Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje BMF Title Fight At UFC 291?

Paul Kelly
On the surface, it would appear that Dustin Poirier is the slight favorite to defeat Justin Gaethje once again this weekend for the BMF Title at UFC 291. The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah takes centre stage as two of the best 155-pound fighters thrown down in the octagon on Saturday night.

Who Will Win The Dustin Gaethje vs Dustin Poirier 2 Fight?

Dustin Poirier Fighter Profile

  • Rank: #2 UFC Lightweight
  • Age: 34
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)
  • Reach: 72” (183 cm)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 29-7 (1 NC)
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 14
  • Fights Won by Submission: 8
  • Fights Won by Decision: 7

Justin Gaethje Fighter Profile

  • Rank: #4 UFC Lightweight
  • Age: 34
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’11″ (180 cm)
  • Reach: 69 1/2” (177 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 24-4
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19
  • Fights Won by Submission: 1
  • Fights Won by Decision: 4

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favoring Dustin Poirier to win this fight against Justin Gaethje and claim yet another victory over his bitter rival. Not only that, but ‘The Diamond’ would then become the UFC BMF Champion.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Betting Picks: UFC 291 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What The Bookmakers Are Saying

According to the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline, Dustin Poirier is the very slight favorite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -125. Justin Gaethje is the +110 betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks to avenge his loss to ‘The Diamond’ and win the vacant BMF Title.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think ‘The Diamond’ will be too strong and defeat Justin Gaethje for the second time in his highly anticipated rematch. Time will tell if Poirier and Gaethje are still at their peaks, with ‘The Highlight’ looking to write the wrongs of the first fight this weekend in the main event at UFC 291.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2: Records Compared

Dustin Poirier is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most entertaining and successful fighters in recent years. Despite never winning UFC gold, ‘The Diamond’ has beaten the great Conor McGregor twice, as well as beating the likes of Michael Chandler, Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis.

The Louisiana man boasts an impressive 29-7 record in MMA, only losing to the top guys since joining the UFC. He is widely regarded as one of the best lightweights on the planet, and could be next in line for a title shot against Islam Makhachev if he is to win this fight on Saturday night.

‘The Diamond’ has won 22 of his 29 victories by stoppage too. He has 14 KO/TKO’s on his record, as well as boasting eight submission victories on his resumé too. Poirier really is an MMA phenomenon, as well as being the fighting pride of his hometown of Louisiana.

ALSO SEE: Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event On The UFC 291 Main Card & Prelims?

Justin Gaethje in his own right is one of the most entertaining and top-class lightweights on the UFC roster right now. ‘The Highlight’ is never in a dull fight, and has one of the best knockout ratios in all of MMA. Of Gaethje’s 24 MMA wins, 19 of them have come by knockout.

If the Arizona man can right the wrongs of the first fight and get revenge on his bitter rival, then he may well be next in line for a title shot against the best lightweight on the planet, Islam Makhachev.

In his UFC career to date, Justin Gaethje has beaten some incredible fighters such as Michael Chandler, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, Edson Barboza and Tony Ferguson to name but a few. Can he add Dustin Poirier to that stellar list and claim the biggest win of his MMA career? Only time will tell!

As of today for the main event at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -125. However, Justin Gaethje is currently priced around at +110 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and get revenge over his bitter rival.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Poirier vs Gaethje 2 fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 291! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

RELATED: Dustin Poirier MMA Record | Justin Gaethje MMA Record

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
  • 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 29, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC BMF Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -125 | Gaethje +110

