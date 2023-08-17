Editorial

Aljamain Sterling is the betting favourite to retain his Bantamweight title for a fourth time this weekend during the main event at UFC 292, but Sean O’Malley certainly can’t be underestimated as the underdog looks to upset the ‘Funk Master’ at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Who Will Win The Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Fight?

Aljamain Sterling Fighter Profile

  • Rank: #1 UFC Bantamweight
  • Age: 34
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’7″ (170 cm)
  • Reach: 64” (162 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 23-3-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 3-1
  • Fights Won by Submission: 8
  • Fights Won by Decision: 11

Sean O’Malley Fighter Profile

  • Rank: #2 UFC Bantamweight
  • Age: 28
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’11″ (180 cm)
  • Reach: 72” (182 cm)
  • Stance: Switch
  • Overall Record: 16-1-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11-1
  • Fights Won by Submission: 1
  • Fights Won by Decision: 4

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favoring Aljamain Sterling to win this fight against Sean O’Malley and retain his title for a fourth time.

What The Bookmakers Are Saying

According to the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline, Aljamain Sterling is the heavy favourite ahead of Saturday night with odds of -250. Sean O’Malley is the +210 betting underdog with he best US sportsbooks to overthrow the ‘Funk Master’ as Bantamweight champion.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Aljamain Sterling will be too good for ‘Sugar’s this highly anticipated title bout. Time will only tell if the ‘Funk Master’ can justify favoritism and come out on top, against O’Malley.

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley: Records Compared

Aljamain Sterling has proved himself to be one of the most serious fighters in the MMA over the past two years and the ‘Funk Master’ hasn’t looked back since 2021 when he won the Bantamweight title off Petr Yan at UFC 259.

The 34-year-old then went on to retain his title the year after, as he beat Yan via split decision in a closely fought bout at UFC 273 in April 2022.

Following two fights with Yan, Sterling took on T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 and after dislocating ‘Lieutenant Dan’s’ shoulder in the first round there was no stopping the reigning champ. The Funk Master defended his title via a TKO in the second round, which was his first victory via strikes in nearly eight years.

Sterling’s last fight was his first main event at the UFC, with the three time defending champion winning again by a split decision against Henry Cejudo.

Sean O’Malley is the underdog for Saturday night’s fight, however it is important not to underestimate ‘Sugar’ in the bout who has a record of 16-1-0 in the MMA.

‘Sugar’ faced Alfred Khashakyan in his first fight in the UFC back in 2017 and since knocking out the American-Armenian fighter, he has put together an impressive record.

O’Malley failed back-to-back drug tests in 2019 that resulted in the fighter receiving a two year ban which tarnished his already impressive record.

After making his return at UFC 248, O’Malley looked back on top of his game with an impressive TKO against Jose Alberto Quinonez followed by an equally impressive KO against Eddie Wineland in UFC 250.

Marlo ‘Chito’ Vera was the one who was finally able to beat Sugar, with an impressive TKO halting O’Malley’s unbeaten record in dramatic fashion.

In 2022 O’Malley took on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276, but the bout ended with a dramatic conclusion as O’Malley seemed to poke his opponent in the eye which stopped the fight from being able to be finished.

Sugar’s most recent fight saw the American take on Petr Yan, with a controversial split decision seeing O’Malley handed a shot at the title in his upcoming fight against Aljamain Sterling which is seen very much as his make or break bout.

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight Info – When Is UFC 292?

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley
  • 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s)
  • 📅 Date: August 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

Arrow to top