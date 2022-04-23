Who Will Win In The Fight Between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte?

One of the best heavyweight match-ups between two Brits in quite some time. Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte collide on Saturday night for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world at a packed out Wembley Stadium.

Lots of pundits and fans are predicting a Fury win, either by stoppage or on points. Not as many believe Whyte will come away with his hand raised, but it is still a fight which is splitting the boxing community right down the middle. Who will win Saturday’s heavyweight bonanza between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte?

Who will win the Fury vs Whyte fight?

Here at SportsLens, we are truly excited for this mammoth heavyweight clash on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium. It promises to be a great fight, but we are siding with ‘The Gypsy King’ to win via stoppage.

We think Fury is just too good, too strong and too smart for Whyte. He has more strings to his bow; he can box, he can fight on the inside, he can dance around on the outside, he can come forward, he can go back.

In essence, Fury can do everything, whereas Whyte can’t. Whyte is more of a slugger, a come forward fighter who searches for the KO. That will be difficult for him against Fury, who will likely have too much for ‘The Body Snatcher’.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prediction

Here at SportsLens, we have analysed the fight to the finest detail and broken the fight down into every intricacy. We have decided what we think will happen on Saturday night, and that is for Tyson Fury to win by stoppage in the first half of the fight.

It is difficult to see anything other than a Fury knockout in our eyes. Although Whyte himself carries lots of power and potentially has the strength to hurt ‘The Gypsy King’, he will have to get in close and commit himself on the inside in order to get within punching range of Fury.

That will play into Fury’s hands, as it means Whyte will have to come looking for him. As Fury has the bigger reach and the vast height advantage, he will be able to catch Whyte coming in and hurt him quite regularly.

Fury has turned into somewhat of a knockout artist in recent times, which makes us think he will try and stop the fight as quickly as he possibly can again this time around.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prediction: Fury to win in rounds 1-6 @ 3/1 with 888Sport

Be sure to check out our full fight analysis, breakdown, predictions and tips ahead of Saturday night by clicking the hyperlinked text!

Why Fury will beat Whyte on Saturday

It is fair to say that there are more ways in which Tyson Fury can win than Dillian Whyte.

Fury has shown throughout his career that he can do it all. In recent fights, Fury has been a machine. Bulldozing his way through his opponents, coming forward and searching for the knockout. This is exactly what he did against Wilder in the second and third fights of their trilogy.

Then you see Fury as the masterful boxer, the prancer, the dancer. For example, look at his maiden world title victory over Wladimir Klitschko. He circled the long reigning champion, danced around him, threw lots of jabs and kept on his feet and won via unanimous decision.

The proof is in the pudding with Tyson Fury. Whether he will come out and try and box Whyte remains to be seen. Or whether he comes forward in search of yet another knockout victory, who knows?

We think it will more than likely be the latter. Under the watchful eye of SugarHill Steward, the Kronk style has been implemented into Fury’s arsenal, and we can’t see than changing for this fight.

The knockout for Fury is probably more likely but don’t rule out a points victory either.

How can Whyte win?

For Whyte, we think it is simple. He must knock Tyson Fury out if he wants to win this fight.

The reason for this is that Whyte isn’t as good a boxer as Fury. He doesn’t move as well as Fury and doesn’t have the height or reach of ‘The Gypsy King’ either.

However, two things that ‘The Body Snatcher’ does have is a lot of power and a lot of grit and determination. Whyte has been an underdog his whole life, from when he grew up in poverty, to becoming a Dad at just 13-year-old, Whyte has seen it all which is where he gets his motivation from.

He also has a freakishly powerful and accurate left hook. This is probably Whyte’s signature shot, and if he does land it on the chin of Fury, it could well be goodnight for the champion.

Whyte is up against it, he probably knows that himself. However, if the fight progresses and Fury begins to tire, do not rule out a big knockout victory from Whyte down the stretch.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

