Odds for Oleksandr Usyk’s Next Opponent

Daniel Dubois : +200 (2/1)

: +200 (2/1) Tyson Fury : +250 (5/2)

: +250 (5/2) Zhilei Zhang : +400 (4/1)

: +400 (4/1) Joe Joyce : +500 (5/1)

: +500 (5/1) Deontay Wilder : +700 (7/1)

: +700 (7/1) Andy Ruiz Jr. : +1400 (14/1)

: +1400 (14/1) Anthony Joshua : +2000 (20/1)

: +2000 (20/1) Francis Ngannou: +5000 (50/1)

Who Next For Oleksandr Usyk After Daniel Dubois Victory?

The world of heavyweight boxing has been bouncing following Oleksandr Usyk’s recent controversial victory over Daniel Dubois. Amid the debris of drama, discussions have shifted gears toward the Ukrainian’s next prospective opponent. With betting odds swinging in diverse directions, let’s delve into the numbers to make sense of the probable outcomes.

We had our in-house oddsmakers at SportsLens create odds on who they thought Oleksandr Usyk would fight next after his victory over Dubois. You can see their odds above and some of our thoughts on why they are thinking that way below.

Daniel Dubois Favorite to be Face Usyk Next in Rematch

When the dust settled in the ring after Oleksandr Usyk’s bout with Daniel Dubois, the reverberations of controversy showed no signs of silence. The punch in question, a potentially match-altering blow, was deemed as hitting below the belt by the referee. Usyk took his time to recover, and went on to win the fight. Opinions were divided on whether the punch was legal and if Dubois should have won the match at that point.

I don’t understand the uproar. It was a low blow and the ref made the right call. Usyk used his experience to take every second he was allowed to. Dubois didn’t capitalise on a hurt Usyk. Dubois quit after bei dropped with a jab‼️🥊 #UsykDubois pic.twitter.com/83XLS98dvX — LondonRunzBoxing (@LondonRunz) August 27, 2023

This absolutely isn’t a low blow. Dubois was totally robbed here. Usyk should have been counted out for a fair punch. #UsykDubois #UsykvsDubois pic.twitter.com/4Xzz9c1oMR — James Melville (@JamesMelville) August 26, 2023



Such judgments are always open to debate, and this one was no exception. Pundits and fans alike scrutinized replays, passionately arguing for both sides. This swell of contention has amplified calls for a rematch to settle scores unequivocally. And in the enigmatic world of betting, where odds often mirror popular sentiment, the 2/1 on offer suggests a Dubois vs. Usyk sequel is the most likely possibility.

Tyson Fury +250 to be Usyk’s Next Opponent in Battle of the Undefeated

In the grand theatre of heavyweight boxing, few names shine brighter than Tyson Fury. Currently pegged with a 40% chance of being Usyk’s next challenge, based on odds of 5/2, the very idea of these two titans clashing is electrifying.

Such a bout would be a monster boxing match, a colossal spectacle drawing fans from every corner of the globe. Yet, Fury’s path has another contender. His scheduled face-off against the formidable ex-UFC champion, Francis Ngannou, stands as a wild card that could reshuffle the entire heavyweight deck. Ngannou himself is a 50/1 shot to be Usyk’s next bout.

Should Fury and Usyk square off after Fury dispatches Ngannou, the heavyweight boxing world could have one of the most eagerly anticipated bouts in years. Two undefeated behemoths stepping into the ring, with two undefeated records on the line, should have fight fans everywhere licking their chops.

Winner of Zhang vs. Joyce Next Up for Usyk?

On the horizon of heavyweight boxing stands a matchup with profound implications: Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce.

Zhang, while holding the interim WBO belt, fights for more than just personal glory. He’s shouldering the hopes of becoming China’s inaugural world heavyweight champion, a monumental achievement that would reverberate throughout the sporting world.

These aspirations, coupled with enticing +400 odds, make Zhang a compelling potential opponent for Usyk.

On the other hand, Joe Joyce, armed with odds of +500, brings a rich tapestry of history to the table. Their past altercation in 2013, where Usyk narrowly emerged victorious, adds a spicy subplot of revenge and redemption to an already intriguing narrative.

Joshua, Wilder, and The Rest

Anthony Joshua, already twice defeated by Usyk, sits at odds of +2000. With rumors of his December clash against Wilder, it seems Usyk-Joshua III might be a distant dream. As for the others like Ruiz Jr. and Ngannou, their odds reflect the likely long shot nature of their prospective bouts against the Ukrainian.

SportsLens Commentary

“Oleksandr Usyk’s position is both enviable and intricate,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “As the reigning Ukrainian heavyweight champion with multiple belts, he’s awash in a sea of potential challengers.

“The dust from his recent bout against Daniel Dubois, clouded by debate and dispute, has yet to settle. That uncertainty makes a rematch a compelling prospect, and our analysts, keenly attuned to the sport’s ebbs and flows, have spotlighted a rematch as the likeliest next chapter, placing it at 2/1 odds.

“Tyson Fury’s looming shadow is hard to ignore. At 5/2 odds, a face-off between these two titans isn’t just possible; it’s anticipated. Yet, Fury’s dance card might be full, with an October showdown against ex-UFC dynamo, Francis Ngannou, slated. That bout’s outcome might dictate the next big move in heavyweight boxing.

“Meanwhile, the Zhang vs. Joyce bout, set for September, holds its own allure. Zhang, with his 4/1 odds, isn’t just contending for a title; he’s fighting for a historic first, potentially becoming China’s heavyweight champion. Joyce, at 5/1, represents a brush from Usyk’s past, a tense 2013 showdown that saw the Ukrainian walk away with the win.

“And then there’s Anthony Joshua. Despite his 20/1 odds, he seems set on a different trajectory, possibly clashing with Deontay Wilder in December. Having felt the sting of defeat against Usyk twice, it’s questionable whether a third bout holds the same appeal for either boxer or fan.”

