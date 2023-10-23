Josh Taylor Favourite to be Jack Catterall’s Next Opponent

Devin Haney 7/4 to be Catterall’s Next Fight

Alberto Puello 16/1 to Face Catterall After His Suspension

Jack Catterall Next Opponent Odds

Josh Taylor EVENS

EVENS Devin Haney 7/4

7/4 Teofimo Lopez 4/1

4/1 Regis Prograis 8/1

8/1 Subriel Matias 14/1

14/1 Alberto Puello 16/1

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Linares, Jack Catterall is now eyeing his next challenge. The betting odds are spotlighting a rematch with Josh Taylor, but other formidable opponents are also in the race. Let’s dissect the odds surrounding Catterall’s next potential bout.

50% Chance We See Catterall vs. Taylor Again Next

The first bout between Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor ended in typical boxing fashion. It was a highly controversial decision favoring Taylor, leaving a bitter taste and a score unsettled.

The disdain between the two British-born Matchroom fighters was evident when Taylor trolled Catterall on Twitter during his recent fight with Linares, saying Catterall ‘couldn’t finish a Sunday roast.’

But Catterall isn’t one to bite his tongue either. In a post-fight callout, Catterall asked, “Taylor where are you? Let’s have it you s**thouse,” setting the stage for a heated rematch, and with odds at evens, it’s a scenario both the fighters and the fans are gravitating towards.

Devin Haney 7/4 to Face Catterall Next

Devin Haney, slated to fight Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight belt on December 9th, is the second favourite with odds of 7/4 to be Catterall’s next opponent.

Catterall expressed interest in facing the winner of the Haney/Prograis bout if not Taylor, showcasing his ambition to climb the super lightweight ladder and seize a championship belt.

Prograis, the other party in this fight has odds of 8/1 to be Catterall’s next fight.

Alberto Puello 16/1 to be Catterall’s Next Fight After Drug Suspension

Alberto Puello, dubbed as the ‘Champion in Recess’ by the WBA, brings a different flavor to the pool of Catterall’s potential opponents. The odds of 16/1 make Puello a bit of a dark horse in this race.

Earlier this year, a failed drug test resulted in Puello being stripped of his belt and handed a six-month suspension. However, as his suspension lifts in December, the path for a potential matchup with Catterall unfolds.

This bout could offer Puello a chance to rebound and re-establish his stance in the super lightweight division. It also presents Catterall with an opportunity to prove his mettle against a fighter on the rebound, keen on reclaiming lost glory.

Other contenders like Teofimo Lopez (4/1) and Subriel Matias (14/1), both holding championship belts and currently without scheduled fights, also carry distinctive appeal for a possible bout with Catterall.

SportsLens Commentary

Lee Astley, the Head of News at SportsLens UK, says, “The betting odds are laying out an exciting roadmap for Catterall’s next bout. While a rematch with Taylor is heavily favoured, the array of odds for other contenders like Haney, Prograis, and even an outsider like Puello, showcases the vibrant competitive landscape in the super lightweight division.

Catterall’s willingness to face any of these top contenders speaks volumes about his ambition to not just hold his ground, but to ascend in the rankings. The odds hint at thrilling matchups that could significantly shake up the division.”

Boxing Betting Guides You May Like