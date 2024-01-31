NFL

Who Was The Last Running Back To Win Super Bowl MVP?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 4605195040
rsz 4605195040

Christian McCaffrey was, by a significant margin, the best running back in the NFL during the 2023 season. He finished with nearly 300 more rushing yards than the guy in second place, and scored a total of 21 touchdowns in the 16 games that he played.

Could Christian McCaffrey Win Super Bowl MVP?

He has continued his dominance in the postseason. While he hasn’t hit the century mark on the ground in either game thus far, McCaffrey has been within 10 of fewer yards both times, and scored four of San Francisco’s seven touchdowns in their games against the Packers and Lions.

Does he have a chance to win the MVP award at the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks?

The oddsmakers say that has a pretty good shot. Aside from the two quarterbacks, no one has lower odds of taking home the designation of most valuable, as McCaffrey is currently sitting at +450. Should he continue his high level of production, and most certainly if he scores multiple touchdowns, then he would have to be considered for MVP.

The honors, however, are typically reserved for quarterbacks and wide receivers. The two positions are responsible for all but four Super Bowl MVPs since the year 2000, with the rest going to guys who made the biggest defensive impacts.

No Running Back Has Won The Award Since 1998

If fact, there has been no running back that has won the award since 1998, when Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos rushed for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first of two straight Super Bowl wins for the team. There weren’t many before that, either, as only 6 of the 57 MVP awards have been given to running backs in the history of the game.

McCaffrey and his coach have a special connection with that Broncos team of the late 1990s. Kyle Shanahan’s father, Mike, was the head coach in Denver during their successful run, and McCaffrey’s father, Ed, was a 1,000 yard receiver for them at the time. Mike was the offensive coordinator in San Francisco when the 49ers won the Super Bowl in 1994. Ed was a wide receiver on that team.

But McCaffrey isn’t the only running back that could potentially take home the hardware. Chiefs’ running back Isiah Pacheco has been an increasingly large part of their offensive attack, and has scored at least a touchdown in each of his last seven games. If Kansas City’s game plan features plenty of Pacheco, then it could be worth taking a flyer on his MVP odds at +2500.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl 54 pic
NFL

LATEST BetOnline Top Price For Super Bowl Total Touchdown Odds 2024

Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz von miller mvp super bowljpg
NFL
Who Was The Last Defensive Player To Win Super Bowl MVP?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024

The Super Bowl MVP Award is typically reserved for the difference makers. The guys who take home the hardware are usually the ones either throwing or scoring the touchdowns, as…

USATSI 22395487 168397130 lowres
NFL
Super Bowl Broadcast Odds: Record-Breaking 115 Million Viewers Expected
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 30 2024

For a multitude of reasons, this year’s Super Bowl is forecasted to be the most-watched renewal of the NFL’s championship game of all-time – and sportsbooks are offering odds on…

rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud1
NFL
NFL: Patrick Mahomes Earned $43.5 Million More Than Brock Purdy In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz chiefs ravens football 6 1706564020
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Is 10-3 When Listed As An Underdog In His NFL Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz 231022164809 taylor swift chiefs 102223
NFL
Super Bowl LVIII: Are Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Now BFF?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 30 2024
Ben Johnson Lions pick
NFL
Is Lions’ OC Ben Johnson Washington’s #1 candidate to be their next head coach?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
Arrow to top