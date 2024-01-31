Who Is The Youngest Quarterback To Win The Super Bowl?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy would become the second-youngest starting QB ever to win the Super Bowl if his team triumphs this year – but who is the youngest Super Bowl quarterback of all time?

Two years ago, Brock Purdy was the final overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Yet in just a couple of seasons, the former Mr. Irrelevant is on the verge of history.

He is set to be the third-youngest starting Super Bowl quarterback, and if he wins would become the fourth ever to do so aged 24 or younger.

Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers team trailed the Detroit Lions 24-7 at halftime before coming back to win the NFC Championship game 34-31, booking their place at the main event.

Beginning last season as San Francisco’s third-string QB, Purdy didn’t start a game until Week 14. Since then, he’s managed a 17-4 record, including four playoff victories.

He’s already made history by making it to the Super Bowl as one of the youngest quarterbacks ever, but how does Brock Purdy compare with some of the game’s greats?

Here’s a list of the youngest quarterbacks ever to win the Super Bowl.

Youngest Quarterback To Win Super Bowl

Ben Roethlisberger | Pittsburgh Steelers |Super Bowl 40 | 23 years, 11 months, three days Patrick Mahomes | Kansas City Chiefs | Super Bowl 54 | 24 years, four months, 16 days Tom Brady | New England Patriots | Super Bowl 36 | 24 years, six months Russell Wilson | Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl 48 | 25 years, two months, four days Joe Namath | New York Jets | Super Bowl 3 (1969) | 25 years, seven months, 12 days The youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl was Ben Roethlisberger. The former Pittsburgh Steelers QB was just 23 years old in 2005, as he led his side to Super Bowl XL. He remains the only QB ever to win the Super Bowl aged 23 or younger. Next is Purdy’s opponent in this year’s game, Patrick Mahomes. Having won the Lombardi trophy twice already, the 28-year-old has been there and done it all. His first victory came in 2019, when Mahomes was just 24. Third on the list is New England Patriots legend, Tom Brady. Brady has the most Super Bowl MVP awards of all time, and won the title an incredible seven times, including once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Fourth is Russell Wilson, who was 25 years, two months and four days when he took the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. And the fifth youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl was back in 1969. In only the third ever Super Bowl, Joe Namath led the New York Jets as they triumphed over the then Baltimore Colts. At the time, he was 25 years, seven months and 12 days old.

Youngest Super Bowl Quarterbacks Ever

While all of the above mentioned QB’s have won the Super Bowl, some who started even younger came up short.

This year, Brock Purdy will become the third-youngest Super Bowl quarterback in history. At 24 years, one month and 15 days, he is behind only Ben Roethlisberger and Dan Marino.

Unfortunately for Marino, his Miami Dolphins fell to the 49ers in Super Bowl XIX. Roethlisberger is therefore alone in winning a Super Bowl at quarterback before his 24th birthday.

Dan Marino | Miami Dolphins | Super Bowl 19 | 23 years, four months, five days Ben Roethlisberger | Pittsburgh Steelers | Super Bowl 40 | 23 years, 11 months, three days Brock Purdy | San Francisco 49ers | Super Bowl 58 | 24 years, one month, 15 days David Woodley | Miami Dolphins | Super Bowl 17 | 24 years, three months, five days Jared Goff | Los Angeles Rams | Super Bowl 53 | 24 years, three months, 20 days Patrick Mahomes | Kansas City Chiefs | Super Bowl 54 | 24 years, four months, 16 days Tom Brady | New England Patriots | Super Bowl 36 | 24 years, six months Jalen Hurts | Philadelphia Eagles | Super Bowl 57 | 24 years, six months, five days Drew Bledsoe | New England Patriots | Super Bowl 31 | 24 years, 11 months, 12 days Joe Burrow | Cincinnati Bengals | Super Bowl 56 |25 years, two months, three days