Super Bowl Sunday is here and with it comes a projected record amount wagered by bettors. One of the more popular markets according to public betting is who will score the first touchdown of the day, so we are taking a look at the latest odds ahead of kick off later today.
Super Bowl LVII First Touchdown Scorer
According to the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce holds the shortest price to be the game’s first touchdown scorer.
Forming a fruitful partnership with quarterback Patrick Mahomes that continues to blossom has seen his scoring output remain consistent for a number of years, and with eight opening touchdowns already this season, it is no surprise to see him priced as the +550 favourite.
As for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts has been their most potent weapon both in the air and on the ground this term, and with 22 touchdowns to his name he is always a likely candidate to score. He leads Philadelphia with six opening touchdowns this year, and is a close second on the current first score markets with a price of +650.
Elsewhere, there may perhaps be the most value in Jerick McKinnon, who has registered the opening score on five occasions this season, but has been valued at big odds with a current price of +1200.
Super Bowl LVII First Touchdown Scorer Odds
- Travis Kelce (Chiefs) +550
- Jalen Hurts (Eagles) +650
- Miles Sanders (Eagles) +700
- A.J. Brown (Eagles) +800
- Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs) +800
- DeVonta Smith (Eagles) +1000
- Dallas Goedert (Eagles) +1000
- Jerick McKinnon (Chiefs) +1200
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) +1500
- Juju Smith Schuster (Chiefs) +1600
- Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) +1900
