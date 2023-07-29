Boxing News

Who Is Terence Crawford’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About Crawford’s Long-Term Partner Alindra Person

Paul Kelly
Terence Crawford's Girlfriend
Ahead of the biggest fight of his life for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world against Errol Spence Jr, boxing fans want to know a bit more about Terence Crawford and his personal life. For example, who is Crawford’s wife and does he have any children? Here is everything you need to know about the 34-year-old’s personal life.

Who Is Terence Crawford’s Girlfriend?

Although boxing fans are excited to see Terence Crawford face Errol Spence Jr for undisputed welterweight status this weekend, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Terence Crawford is in a loving relationship with long-term lover Alindra Person.

The 34-year-old fighter seems to have a happy family life, with his girlfriend, six children and dogs too. Crawford & Person have together since the early 2000s in their teens, and have been in each other’s lives ever since. Person is often seen supporting her man at almost all of his fights.

Person was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, where Crawford also grew up. It is unknown what the mother of Crawford’s children does for work, but it is likely she takes care of their six children instead as her full-time job. At the end of the day, her man is making millions every time he fights so being a full-time mum is likely her role.

The couple has been blessed with six children – three girls and three boys. It is great to see that not only is ‘Bud’ winning inside the ring, but he is certainly winning outside of the ropes too!

Do Crawford & Alindra Person Have Any Children?

Terence Crawford with girlfriend Alindra Person and their six kids
As you can see from the photograph above, Terence Crawford is a loving father to six children. He has three boys and three girls with girlfriend Alindra Person.

His three sons are called Terence Jr, T. Bud and Tyrese. His three daughters are called Miya, Talaya and Trinity Michele. It is evident that ‘Bud’ is an extremely loving father and provides for his children each and every time he steps foot in the ring.

Some of his older children are often seen in attendance at his fights, cheering on their Dad to victory from ringside.

Some of Crawford’s kids have also followed in his athletic footsteps. Both Tyrese and T. Bud have competed in school wrestling competitions like their dad did when he was younger.

Not only that, but Crawford’s daughter Talaya went viral last year after winning a 200m race despite her shoe coming off at the start of the race. She stopped to put her shoe back on, before sprinting past her competitors to win, with her Dad cheering on from the stands.

It is great to see that Terence Crawford seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the ring, as well as living the dream inside it. Not only is he winning inside the ropes, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

Paul Kelly Sports Editor
