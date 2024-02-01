As the biggest day of the year approaches on the NFL calendar, many will be wondering – Who Is Singing The Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem in 2024? Read on to find out all you need to know about the performance and more.

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Info

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +108 | 49ers -128

Note: Odds are from BetOnline and correct at time of publishing

Who Is Singing The Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem This Year?

Aside from the game itself, performances at the Super Bowl are often something that NFL fans look forward to the most with the National Anthem kicking things off. Football fanatics can also get excited about the Half-Time Show, where R&B icon Usher will be performing.

So, who is singing the Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem? Reba McEntire has the honor of performing the National Anthem before the game and it is the first time that the “Queen of Country” making her first pre-game appearance at the Super Bowl.

Who Is Reba McEntire?

McEntire is an American country music singer, songwriter and actress who has sold over 75 million records worldwide. She signed her first recording contract in 1975, aged just 21 and has gone on to be a three-time Grammy winner.

Not only is the 68-year-old one of the best country singers that America has ever witnessed, she is also known for her acting skills. She began her broadway career in the early 2000’s, featuring in the likes of “Annie Get Your Gun” and “South Pacific”.

McEntire also had her own TV show called “Reba”, which aired for six seasons and was even up for a Golden Globe award.

She will also be joined by American Sign Language (ASL) performer Daniel Durant. He will also be involved all of the pre-game and half-time entertainment at the Super Bowl on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

What Is The Average Super Bowl National Anthem Length?

According to studies from previous years, the average Super Bowl National Anthem length is around 1 minute and 43 seconds. Check out the odds below for National Anthem time at BetOnline.

Over 86.5 Seconds: @ -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: @ -105

Super Bowl National Anthem Performances Of The Last 10 Years

Super Bowl LVII (2023), Arizona – Chris Stapleton (ASL: Troy Kotsur)

Super Bowl LVI (2022), California – Mickey Guyton (ASL: Sandra Mae Frank)

Super Bowl LV (2021), Tampa – Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan (ASL: Warren Snipe)

Super Bowl LIV (2020), Miami Gardens – Demi Lovato (ASL: Christine Sun Kim)

Super Bowl LIII (2019), Georgia – Gladys Knight (ASL: Aarron Loggins)

Super Bowl LII (2018), Minnesota – Pink (ASL: Alexandria Wailes)

Super Bowl LI (2017), Texas – Luke Bryan (ASL: Kriston Lee Pumphrey)

Super Bowl 50 (2016), California – Lady Gaga (ASL: Marlee Matlin)

Super Bowl XLIX (2015), Arizona – Idina Menzel (ASL: Treshelle Edmond)

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014), New Jersey – Renee Fleming (ASL: Amber Zion)