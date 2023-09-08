UFC

Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend? Is The UFC Middleweight Contender Currently Dating Anyone?

Paul Kelly
Ahead of his fight with Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Title at UF 293, MMA fans want to know a bit more about ‘Tarzan’ and his personal life. For example, who is Sean Strickland’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the 32-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend?

Although fans cannot wait to see Sean Strickland back in action this coming weekend at UFC 293, they are also curious as to whether he is dating and has a girlfriend or not. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Sean Strickland is indeed in a loving relationship.

The woman he is in a relationship with is currently unknown, but Strickland regularly mentions his girlfriend in interviews and is clearly in a happy relationship outside of his career in MMA.

It is evident that the California man is head-over-heels in love with his girlfriend, whom remains unknown to the public. You cannot blame ‘Tarzan’ for wanting to keep his personal life away from the limelight and behind closed doors.

His MMA career is very much in the spotlight, so keeping your love life private is understandable when you are a public figure and recognisable face in MMA circles.

Strickland took to Instagram back in October 2022 sharing a photograph of him and his Caucasian girlfriend on a romantic boat trip. It was a lovely picture of the two cruising through the sunshine together.

Sean Strickland Girlfriend

In a recent pre-fight interview ahead of his battle with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, Sean Strickland admitted that he is a better man now he has a girlfriend and that he is deeply in love:

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys… I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p***y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you.

“As much as I like being single and getting all [redacted] with you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

If you are interested in who Strickland’s opponent in the main event at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is dating, then check out our article on who Israel Adesanya’s girlfriend is.

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
