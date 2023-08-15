UFC

Who Is Sean O'Malley's Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Suga Sean's Partner Danya Gonzalez

Louis Fargher
Ahead of this weekend’s highly-anticipated UFC 292, Sean O’Malley will go head to head with bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, in his first bantamweight title bout. As we build up to the action, MMA fans may want to know about more about Suga Sean’s personal life, so who is Sean O’Malley’s wife? 

Seaon O’Malley Wife: Is He Still With Her?

The answer is yes! Sean O’Malley is still with his wife Danya Gonzalez and the couple have a unique relationship, as they are in a self-claimed ‘open relationship.

O’Malley has been vocal on their relationship, saying this on the ‘Full Send’ podcast: “Everyone’s definition of an open relationship is different. I like to think of ours as just an open-minded relationship where we don’t own each other.”

The pair have been together for around seven years and Gonzalez has seen her partner sky-rocket in both the UFC ranks and stardom – whilst having a daughter, Elena, in late 2020.

Who Is Danya Gonzalez?: Age, Occupation And More

Sean O’Malley is presently involved with his long-time girlfriend and wife Danya Gonzalez. Dayna was born in the year 1991 in the United States of America.

Surprisingly her exact date of birth is presently not available on the Internet and the UFC fighter’s wife lives in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. Dayna is 31 years of age, meaning she he is three years older than her partner Sean.

Danya Gonzalez has made a name for herself as a web personality, hairstylist, and entrepreneur, all of this after finishing her basic studies. Danya signed up for a cosmetology course at the Cutting Edge and completed her graduation there in 2011.

Danya has likewise contended in a couple of jiu-jitsu competitions and she is practicing MMA with Suga Sean as indicated by her social media handles.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specializing in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Louis Fargher

