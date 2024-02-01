The Super Bowl is just around the corner and as usual, the halftime show is sure to be one of the event’s biggest attractions – but who is taking to the field in Las Vegas?

Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

There are a number of blockbuster names booked to perform at the Super Bowl, but the halftime action is headlined by R&B legend Usher – who faces a tough ask to impress the way Rihanna did last year.

Usher is an eight-time Grammy Awards winner and his performance is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. EST on Sunday night after the first half action has concluded.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career — we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music.

“We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

. @Usher on @SC’s 5AM Phone Call & Super Bowl Halftime Show Being His Michael Jackson Moment: “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is in the back of every artist’s mind. As many times as we’ve seen performers have an entire career, a legacy career, to have THAT moment…it’s a dream.” pic.twitter.com/iCwf9o35CZ — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 31, 2024

Not only do we have a box office halftime show to look forward to, the artists lined up for the pre-game traditions are also sure to bring in a new wave of viewers who may not have tuned in otherwise.

Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem, Post Malone will sing ‘America the Beautiful’ before Andra Day finishes us off with ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ ahead of kick-off.

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will have an in-game DJ. Grammy winner Tiesto will play a set pre-game as the players warm up and in ‘featured breaks’ throughout the encounter.