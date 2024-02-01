NFL

Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Joe Lyons
The Super Bowl is just around the corner and as usual, the halftime show is sure to be one of the event’s biggest attractions – but who is taking to the field in Las Vegas?

There are a number of blockbuster names booked to perform at the Super Bowl, but the halftime action is headlined by R&B legend Usher – who faces a tough ask to impress the way Rihanna did last year.

Usher is an eight-time Grammy Awards winner and his performance is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. EST on Sunday night after the first half action has concluded.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career — we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music.

“We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

Not only do we have a box office halftime show to look forward to, the artists lined up for the pre-game traditions are also sure to bring in a new wave of viewers who may not have tuned in otherwise.

Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem, Post Malone will sing ‘America the Beautiful’ before Andra Day finishes us off with ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ ahead of kick-off.

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will have an in-game DJ. Grammy winner Tiesto will play a set pre-game as the players warm up and in ‘featured breaks’ throughout the encounter.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Arrow to top