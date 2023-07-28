Justin Gaethje will take on Dustin Poirier this weekend at the highly anticipated UFC 291, and many MMA fans will be wanting to know more about The Highlight’s personal life, so who is Justin Gaethje’s girlfriend?

Justin Gaethje Girlfriend: Who Is The Highlight Dating?

Justin Gaethje’s girlfriend is Sophia Romana, and the couple are known to be fairly exclusive and private about their dating life. However, there are a few things we know..

Romano is a model and influencer with around 18,000 Instagram followers. She is a graduate of Penn State University where she achieved a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, and has had several jobs in the industry on radio and TV.

Gaethje and Romano first met on a dating platform leading to a few dates before making their relationship official. However, there is no information on how long they have been officially together.

Does Justin Gaethje Have Children With His Girlfriend?

No, Gaethje and Romano currently do not have any children. While it is unknown how long exactly they have dated, Gaethje first posted her on his Instagram in early 2022. Thinking of having any kids right now may be a far way off, with both focused on their careers for the meantime.

Gaethje’s girlfriend Sophia was excited to see Dustin Poirier in attendance during UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier, which caught the eye of MMA fans just weeks before the pair were scheduled to go face-to-face for the BMF (bad motherfu*ker) title. The contest will take place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah and will be a rematch of their 2018 bout, which Poirier won by TKO in the 4th round.

