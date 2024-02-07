With the Super Bowl taking place at the world capital of gambling in Las Vegas later this month, we take a look at who Mattress Mack is and his biggest bet in NFL history.

Who Is Mattress Mack?

Sports betting is now legal in 38/50 states, so there has been no shortage of high stake bets on the NFL in the last few years and they tend to come in the biggest games of all.

There are some bettors who are more infamous than others, with ‘Mattress Mack’ a notorious player residing out of Texas who wagers in no small terms on his home teams in every sport.

Mattress Mack’s latest exploits came in the AFC Divisional match, as the 72-year-old had a $500,000 wager on his home team to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road.

Unfortunately for Mack Baltimore were comfortable winners against 9.5 point underdogs Houston. The loss for the Texans meant the mattress store owner from Texas lost out on a potential $1.7million in winnings.

The largest wager on the NFL recorded from a leading sportsbook actually came from Mattress Mack, who put on a $4.5 million bet with Caesars Sportsbook for the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.

What’s more impressive about the bet is that the Texas resident already had $5 million riding on the Bengals, who at the time were +170 underdogs with most NFL bookmakers.

The only thing that wasn’t impressive about the bet was the result, as Cincinnati fell flat on the biggest stage against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals were in the lead headed into the final quarter in 2022, but a final quarter touchdown from the Rams sealed Cincinnati’s fate along with Mattress Mack.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale lost an eye-watering $9.5 million on the Super Bowl, making his loss the biggest single loser in NFL history.

Who Is Mattress Mack Backing In Super Bowl LVIII?

Mattress Mack has confirmed that for the first year in some time he will not have a pick in the Super Bowl, despite planning on backing the Chiefs earlier in the season.

McIngvale announced that he was planning to bet big on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to win it all before their match against Baltimore, but he ‘talked himself out of it’.

The 72-year-old mattress store owner from Texas had joked with Mahomes at the Kentucky Derby last year, saying that the Chiefs quarterback had lost him millions in the past.

Mahomes laughed in response and advised McIngvale to bet on the Chiefs this year.

“I was going to bet $2 million on KC +420 to win it all. Then, like an idiot, I talked myself out of it at the last minute,” McIngvale said following Kansas City’s win over Baltimore. “I should’ve listened to his [Mahomes] advice.”

Perhaps the losses on his beloved Houston this year along with his bad history of success betting on the NFL season finale was enough to sway Mattress Mack from picking anyone this year.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100