Who Is Jermell Charlo's Wife? Is The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion Married?

Paul Kelly
Ahead of his undisputed super-middleweight title fight with the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, boxing fans want to know a bit more about ‘Iron Man’ and his personal life. For example, who is Jermell Charlo’s? Here is everything you need to know about the 33-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Jermell Charlo’s Wife?

Jermell Charlo is one of the most recognisable faces in the sport of boxing. He and his brother Jermall are both world champions, with Jermell being the undisputed super-welterweight champion of the world.

Now, he has the chance at becoming a two-weight simultaneous world champion. He would be the first man in the history of boxing to achieve that feat if he is indeed successful against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez this weekend.

Outside of the ring, boxing fans are curious as to whether he is dating and has a girlfriend or not. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Jermell Charlo is married to a woman called Chy Westbrook.

Chy Westbrook is a personal assistant, who is regularly seen supporting her man at his fights. She has three kids. A son and a daughter from her previous relationship, as well as a child with her husband, Jermell Charlo. Westbrook hails from Hawaii and has been with Charlo for several years.

It is evident that the Louisiana man is head-over-heels in love with his wife, who likes to keep her life out of the public eye. You cannot blame ‘Iron Man’ for wanting to keep his personal life away from the limelight and behind closed doors for the majority of the time.

Charlo boxing career is very much in the spotlight, so keeping his love life private is understandable when you are a public figure and recognisable face in boxing circles.

Unlike her husband, Chy Westbrook is often seen posting pictures with her husband and kids on social media. She regularly shares posts with her husband and her three children. Jermell on the other hand doesn’t post much on social media outside of his boxing career.

Chy and Jermell are said to have met several years ago at a boxing event. It is unknown whether or not it was one of Charlo’s fights or not, but she is said to be heavily into the sport too. Westbrook evidently supports her man through thick and thin during his career.

Life couldn’t be much better right now for Jermell Charlo. Not only is he the undisputed super-welterweight champion, but he is in a loving relationship with his wife outside of the ring too. If you are interested in who Charlo’s opponent, ‘Canelo’ is dating, then check out our article on who Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s wife is.

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
