As one of the most famous celebrities in the world and one of the most talked about figure in boxing, fans want to know a bit more about Jake Paul’s personal life. For example, who is Jake Paul’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the ‘The Problem Child’ and his love life.

Who Is Jake Paul’s Girlfriend?

Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing worldwide. Despite only making his professional debut in 2020, the American has become a highly divisive figure in the boxing world. As well as being a huge name inside the ring, he is also a huge name outside of the ropes.

Fans know everything about Paul’s boxing career, but may not be so familiar with his personal life. Now, boxing fans are interested to hear more about ‘The Problem Child’ and his life outside of the ring.

Paul was in an on-and-off relationship with Julia Rose for years. However, it looks as if their relationship is well and truly over. The pair reportedly split once and for all in December last year.

In Paul’s last fight in February in Saudi Arabia against Tommy Fury, it was evident he didn’t have a girlfriend. For Jake Paul, he seems more bothered about his boxing career rather than his love life.

That was until recently as Jake Paul is now reportedly dating five-time world champion speed skater, Jutta Leerdam.

The pair went public with their relationship back in April, with Paul admitting on his brother Logan’s podcast, Impaulsive that he is ‘deeply’ in love with his new girlfriend:

“Jutta is such an amazing woman and like, she reminds me so much of Mom. She’s so sweet and cooking and she amazes me for how mature she is, how emotionally intelligent she is, how good she is at communicating, how good she is at loving, the list goes on and on and on.”

“She’s like the purest soul I’ve ever met out of anyone. Her smile, her eyes, her laugh just like, give me life on a daily basis and I’ve never met anyone like her,” Paul said of Leerdam.

It is great to see that Jake Paul is living a good life outside of the ropes now too. Not only is ‘The Problem Child’ enjoying a fruitful boxing career, he is living the perfect life outside of the ropes now too with his new girlfriend. Hats off to him.

Jake Paul Dating History With Julia Rose

Prior to dating Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul was in an on-and-off relationship for years with Julia Rose. The social media star-turned-professional boxer previously had a highly publicised on-and-off relationship with Instagram model Julia Rose, but they are thought to have broken up late last year.

Julia Rose was present at the American’s boxing fight against Anderson Silva in October 2022, with the pair sharing a kiss in the ring after the fight. However, since then the former lovers have unfollowed each other on Instagram. We all know what that means… that’s never a good sign.

After meeting in 2019 on the set of a Jake Paul music video, ‘The Problem Child’ and his now rumored ex-girlfriend Julia Rose began dating in 2020. Rose played his girlfriend in the video, and the two of them bonded right away. They began dating soon after Paul ended his relationship with Tana Mongeau.

It seems that Rose and Paul were dating on-and-off for the best part of two-and-a-half years. However, that is now well and truly in the past as ‘The Problem Child’ is enjoying a loving relationship with Jutta Leerdam.

With the Ohio man taking his boxing career so seriously now, he is unlikely to let his new Dutch partner to distract him from the job at hand and getting back to winning ways inside the boxing ring.

