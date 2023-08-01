Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz headlines this enormous night of boxing on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. This highly anticipated clash between the popular and controversial characters is the main event, but just who is fighting on on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Paul vs Diaz undercard this weekend.

Well, there are a whole host of talented fighters and prospects on the Paul vs Diaz undercard. Not only is there a fight for undisputed status in the women’s featherweight division, but there are several other compelling fights on the undercard too. Here is every fight you need to know about prior to the big one between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

The chief support sees undisputed women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defend her five belts against Heather Hardy in a rematch. Serrano is incredibly a six-weight world champion, and is widely regarded as one of the best female fighters to ever grace the planet.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry goes down in what is an evenly matched super-middleweight fight. There is no world title belt on the line here, but it is a very tough match-up to call. Green is undefeated at 12-0, and faces a stern test in Olivia Curry (7-1).

There are also another two interesting fights as Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa goes down over eight rounds in the welterweight division. Ashton Sylve vs William Silva is also an intriguing lightweight fight over eight rounds.

There are another four fights on the Paul vs Diaz undercard in total across various weight divisions. There area lot of novice fighters on the bill, including the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Chris Avila, Noel Cavazos and Cee Jay Hamilton to name but a few.

To kick the evening off, there are two four rounders before a six rounder in the super-middleweight division. Then we get into the eight rounders, before the three main fights are all contested over the ten rounds.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Paul vs Diaz Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including undisputed world title action in the women’s featherweight division.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds Jake Pula vs Nate Diaz Cruiserweight 10 Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 Featherweight 10 Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Super-Middleweight 10 Ashton Sylve vs William Silva Lightweight 8 Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa Welterweight 8 Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8 Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens Super-Middleweight 6 Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo Welterweight 4 Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton Super-Lightweight 4

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

