Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford headlines this enormous night of boxing on July 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This highly anticipated clash between the two best welterweights in the world is the main attraction, but just who is fighting on on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Spence vs Crawford undercard this weekend.

Spence vs Crawford Undercard – Who Is In Action Before The Main Event?

Well, there are a whole host of talented fighters and prospects on the Spence vs Crawford undercard. Not only is the WBC World Bantamweight Title on the line, but there is also a compelling lightweight fight on the undercard too. Here is every fight you need to know about prior to the big one between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

The chief support sees former Gervonta Davis opponent Isaac Cruz take on Giovanni Cabrera over 12 rounds for the WBC Silver Lightweight Title. Cruz is widely regarded as one of the best lightweights in the world outside of the champions, and looks to add another big win to his resumé this weekend.

This is a great fight on paper for Cruz against a credible opponent, with another tough fight this weekend. Despite having lost recently to ‘Tank’, Cruz has bounced back with two impressive wins and is the overriding favorite with the best offshore gambling sites to win the contest.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago goes down in what is a fantastic bantamweight world title fight. The vacant WBC strap in on the line here, after the world title belts at 118-pounds became fragmented after Naoya Inoue moved up to super-bantamweight.

Donaire is in his 40’s now, but is still regarded as one of the best fighters in the bantamweight division. A win here would be a popular one for the Filipino, who is one of the most popular boxers across the globe. He faces a stern test in Alexandro Santiago, but is the slight favorite with the best live betting sportsbooks.

Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte is another stellar fight on this undercard in the super-bantamweight division. The fight is contested over 10 rounds, with the winner staking their claim for a potential world title shot in the next 12 months at 122-pounds.

Also on the undercard is another six fights, with implications in various weight divisions. Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia is an intriguing fight, as is the highly rated Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery.

To kick the evening off, there are three six rounders before an eight rounder in the lightweight division. Then we get into the ten rounders, before the three main fights are all contested over the full 36 minute distance.

As of today for the main event, Terence Crawford is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Errol Spence Jr as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +130 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

What a fight we have on our hands from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Spence vs Crawford Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including world title action in the bantamweight division.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Welterweight 12 Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera Lightweight 12 Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago Bantamweight 12 Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte Super-Bantamweight 10 Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery Super-Middleweight 10 Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia Super-Welterweight 10 Delmer Zamora vs Nikolai Buzolin Lightweight 8 Kevin Ceja Ventura vs Deshawn Prather Welterweight 6 Jabin Chollet vs Michael Portales Lightweight 6 Justin Viloria vs Pedro Penunuri Borgaro Super-Featherweight 6

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

