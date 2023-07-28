Boxing News

Who Is Fighting On The Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Undercard?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Nonitio Donaire Boxing 1
Nonitio Donaire Boxing 1

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford headlines this enormous night of boxing on July 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This highly anticipated clash between the two best welterweights in the world is the main attraction, but just who is fighting on on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Spence vs Crawford undercard this weekend.

Spence vs Crawford Undercard – Who Is In Action Before The Main Event?

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford headlines this stellar boxing card from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. The main event is certainly the biggest fight of the year, but who else is fighting on the undercard?

Well, there are a whole host of talented fighters and prospects on the Spence vs Crawford undercard. Not only is the WBC World Bantamweight Title on the line, but there is also a compelling lightweight fight on the undercard too. Here is every fight you need to know about prior to the big one between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

The chief support sees former Gervonta Davis opponent Isaac Cruz take on Giovanni Cabrera over 12 rounds for the WBC Silver Lightweight Title. Cruz is widely regarded as one of the best lightweights in the world outside of the champions, and looks to add another big win to his resumé this weekend.

This is a great fight on paper for Cruz against a credible opponent, with another tough fight this weekend. Despite having lost recently to ‘Tank’, Cruz has bounced back with two impressive wins and is the overriding favorite with the best offshore gambling sites to win the contest.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago goes down in what is a fantastic bantamweight world title fight. The vacant WBC strap in on the line here, after the world title belts at 118-pounds became fragmented after Naoya Inoue moved up to super-bantamweight.

Donaire is in his 40’s now, but is still regarded as one of the best fighters in the bantamweight division. A win here would be a popular one for the Filipino, who is one of the most popular boxers across the globe. He faces a stern test in Alexandro Santiago, but is the slight favorite with the best live betting sportsbooks.

RELATED: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte is another stellar fight on this undercard in the super-bantamweight division. The fight is contested over 10 rounds, with the winner staking their claim for a potential world title shot in the next 12 months at 122-pounds.

Also on the undercard is another six fights, with implications in various weight divisions. Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia is an intriguing fight, as is the highly rated Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery.

To kick the evening off, there are three six rounders before an eight rounder in the lightweight division. Then we get into the ten rounders, before the three main fights are all contested over the full 36 minute distance.

As of today for the main event, Terence Crawford is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Errol Spence Jr as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +130 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

What a fight we have on our hands from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed welterweight world title clash.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Spence vs Crawford fight this weekend.

RELATED: Errol Spence Jr Net Worth & Career Earnings | Terence Crawford Net Worth & Career Earnings

Spence vs Crawford Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including world title action in the bantamweight division.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Welterweight 12
Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera Lightweight 12
Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago Bantamweight 12
Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte Super-Bantamweight 10
Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery Super-Middleweight 10
Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia Super-Welterweight 10
Delmer Zamora vs Nikolai Buzolin Lightweight 8
Kevin Ceja Ventura vs Deshawn Prather Welterweight 6
Jabin Chollet vs Michael Portales Lightweight 6
Justin Viloria vs Pedro Penunuri Borgaro Super-Featherweight 6

RELATED: Errol Spence Jr Boxing Record | Terence Crawford Boxing Record

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford
  • 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Boxing 1
Boxing News

LATEST What Is The Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Pay-Per-View Price?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  1 min
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 4 1
Boxing News
Errol Spence Jr Boxing Record: ‘The Truth’ Has 22 KO’s In 28 Wins & 7 World Title Fight Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min

With Errol Spence Jr embarking on the biggest fight of his life this weekend against Terence Crawford, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Spence’s…

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Boxing 1 1
Boxing News
When Is Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min

It’s fight week! Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford is finally upon us as the most hotly anticipated fight in years goes down on Saturday night for the undisputed world…

Errol Spence Jrs Girlfriend 1 1
Boxing News
Who Is Errol Spence Jr’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About ‘The Truth’s’ Love Life
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min
Terence Crawford Boxing 2
Boxing News
Terence Crawford Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘Bud’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min
Terence Crawford's Girlfriend
Boxing News
Who Is Terence Crawford’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About Crawford’s Long-Term Partner Alindra Person
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 1 1
Boxing News
Errol Spence Jr Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘The Truth’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8min
Arrow to top