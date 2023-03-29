Boxing

Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event On The Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Undercard?

Paul Kelly
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin headlines this enormous night of boxing on April 1 in London, England. This highly anticipated return of ‘AJ’ is the main attraction, but just who is fighting on on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Joshua vs Franklin undercard this weekend.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Undercard – Who Is In Action Before The Main Event?

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin headlines this stellar boxing card from the O2 Arena, London, England on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far at heavyweight, but who else is fighting on the undercard?

Well, there are a whole host of talented fighters and prospects on the Joshua vs Franklin undercard. Not only is the WBC International Flyweight Title on the line, but so to is the WBA Continental Heavyweight Title. Here is every fight you need to know about prior to the big one between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin.

The chief support sees British flyweight prospect Galal Yafai take on Moises Calleros over ten rounds at 112-pounds. Despite being just 3-0 in his pro career, Yafai is taking tough fights early on in his career. This weekend is no different. Calleros boasts a 36-10-1 record, having been a professional for 15 years.

This is a great fight on paper for Yafai at this stage of his career, with another step up in class this Saturday. Despite the step up in class, he is still the overriding favorite with the best offshore gambling sites to win the contest.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie goes down in the heavyweight division. Wardley won the British Title last time out against Nathan Gorman, and will be looking to continue his unbeaten record this weekend on the Joshua vs Franklin undercard. Can he secure yet another knockout victory against the American heavyweight veteran?

RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info, Odds & Free Bet

Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent is another stellar fight on this undercard in the middleweight division. ‘Ammo’ is one of the hottest prospects on Matchroom Boxing’s payroll right now, and will be looking for a breakout performance in the UK.

Not only is he one of America’s hottest prospects, but he is making huge strides on the world scenes. A statement win here will catapult ‘Ammo’ even further up the rankings at 160-pounds.

Also on the undercard is the exciting prospect Campbell Hatton. Yes, you do recognise the name. He is of course the son of former British boxing hero, Ricky Hatton. He is unbeaten in his pro career to date, and faces Louis Fielding in a super-lightweight contest.

Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker is an intriguing super-featherweight battle taking place on the Joshua vs Franklin undercard over eight rounds. Baker always brings it no matter who he is up against, and will prove top be a stern test for up-and-coming prospect Jordan Flynn.

There are some other intriguing fights on the undercard including some of Eddie Hearn’s hottest prospects. Light-Heavyweight prospect John Hedges also features on the bill, as does Ziyad Almaayouf, Peyer Kadiru and Juergen Uldedaj.

As of today for the main event, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this heavyweight dust-up.

ALSO SEE: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Net Worth Comparison

Joshua vs Franklin Full Undercard

The full list of the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin undercard fights are detailed below in the table. Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros is the chief support with the WBC International Flyweight Title on the line. Eight more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between ‘AJ’ and ‘989 Assassin’.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the O2 Arena on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Heavyweight 12
Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros Flyweight 10
Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie Heavyweight 10
Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent Middleweight 10
Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding Lightweight 8
Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker Super-Featherweight 8
John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski Light-Heavyweight 8
Ziyad Almaayouf vs TBA Super-Lightweight ?
Peyer Kadiru vs TBA Heavyweight ?
Juergen Uldedaj vs TBA Cruiserweight ?

RELATED: When Is The Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
  • 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
