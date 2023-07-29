Ahead of the biggest fight of his life for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world against Terence Crawford, boxing fans want to know a bit more about Errol Spence Jr and his personal life. For example, who is Crawford’s wife and does he have any children? Here is everything you need to know about the 34-year-old’s personal life.

Who Is Errol Spence Jr’s Girlfriend?

Although boxing fans are excited to see Errol Spence Jr face rival Terence Crawford for undisputed welterweight status this weekend, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Errol Spence Jr is in a loving relationship with long-term lover Debra.

The unified welterweight world champion seems to have a happy family life, with his girlfriend and his three children. Spence & Debra have together for several years now, but an exact time of when they started dating is unknown. It is unknown whether Debra is the mother of Spence’s children. The identity of Spence’s children’s mom’s is unknown.

Errol Spence Jr and his partner Debra have kept their dating life out of the public eye for the majority of the time. They like to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

Debra herself is a businesswoman and is the owner of the online clothing store Shop Ashra. Debra also boasts quite a big following on social media platform Instagram. She has upward of 28,000 followers, and usually shares pictures of herself and her boxing partner.

It is great to see that not only is ‘The Truth’ winning inside the ring, but he is certainly winning outside of the ropes too!

Do Spence & Partner Debra Have Any Children?

As you can see from the photograph above, Errol Spence Jr does indeed have children and is a loving father to three kids. He has two daughters and a son.

His two daughters are called Ivy and Violet, with his son, the youngest of his three kids, called Errol Dallas Spence. The unified welterweight champion spends lots of time with his children when he away from training camp and enjoys down time with his family.

Not only that, but as you can see from the photo above, ‘The Truth’ even brings his children to his fights. His kids look chuffed to be holding their Dad’s world title belts!

The identity of the three children’s mother is unknown. It is unknown whether their mom is indeed Debra, or if Spence’s kids have a different mother.

All in all, it is great to see that Errol Spence Jr seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the ring, as well as living the dream inside it. Not only is he winning inside the ropes, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

