Ahead of this weekend’s highly-anticipated UFC 291, Dustin Poirier will take on Justin Gaethje in a rematch of their 2018 bout. As we build up to the action, MMA fans may want to know about more about The Diamond’s personal life, so who is Dustin Poirier’s wife?

Dustin Poirier Wife: Is He Still With Her?

The answer is yes! Dustin Poirier is still with his wife Jolie Poirier and the couple have been together for over 15 years having met when they were teenagers. They met in high school and dated from 2003.

The dynamic duo eventually got married in 2009 when Dustin was just 20 and welcomed their first child seven years late. Their daughter Noelle Poirier was born in 2016.

RELATED: When Is UFC 291? Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Jolie is a self-made Instagram model and influencer, while also being a philanthropist and entrepreneur. The 34-year-old is the co-founder of the couple’s non-profit charity The Good Fight Foundation where she looks after the business side of the organization.

There was some controversy between the Poirier’s and Conor McGregor a couple of years ago, where the latter had some choice words after losing the trilogy fight against The Diamond. McGregor said to Joe Rogan: “Your [Poirier’s] wife is in my DM’s. Hey baby, hit me back up and I’ll chat with you later on. We’ll be having an afterparty at the Wynn nightclub, baby.”

CALL OUT: Conor McGregor yells at Dustin Poirier after losing by breaking his ankle while throwing a punch. Conor yells “Your wife is in my DMs!” pic.twitter.com/r0Ks1IveaV — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 11, 2021



As expected, this riled up Dustin and it further led to drama outside of the octagon with fans. The UFC star was angryily lashed out a man holding a sign that read: “HEY DUSTIN, YOUR WIFE’S IN MY DM’S” when the Poirier family were enjoying a parade in Louisiana.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Betting Picks: UFC 291 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Other Content You May Like