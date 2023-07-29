UFC

Who Is Dustin Poirier’s Wife? All You Need To Know About Long-Term Lover Jolie Poirier

Author image
Kyle Curran
Sports Editor
Dustin Poirier wife
Dustin Poirier wife

Ahead of this weekend’s highly-anticipated UFC 291, Dustin Poirier will take on Justin Gaethje in a rematch of their 2018 bout. As we build up to the action, MMA fans may want to know about more about The Diamond’s personal life, so who is Dustin Poirier’s wife? 

Dustin Poirier Wife: Is He Still With Her?

The answer is yes! Dustin Poirier is still with his wife Jolie Poirier and the couple have been together for over 15 years having met when they were teenagers. They met in high school and dated from 2003.

The dynamic duo eventually got married in 2009 when Dustin was just 20 and welcomed their first child seven years later. Their daughter Noelle Poirier was born in 2016.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

Jolie is a self-made Instagram model and influencer, while also being a philanthropist and entrepreneur. The 34-year-old is the co-founder of the couple’s non-profit charity The Good Fight Foundation where she looks after the business side of the organization.

There was some controversy between the Poirier’s and Conor McGregor a couple of years ago, where the latter had some choice words after losing the trilogy fight against The Diamond. McGregor said to Joe Rogan: “Your [Poirier’s] wife is in my DM’s. Hey baby, hit me back up and I’ll chat with you later on. We’ll be having an afterparty at the Wynn nightclub, baby.”


As expected, this riled up Dustin and it further led to drama outside of the octagon with fans. The UFC star was angrily lashed out a man holding a sign that read: “HEY DUSTIN, YOUR WIFE’S IN MY DM’S” when the Poirier family were enjoying a parade in Louisiana.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier MMA Record: ‘The Diamond’ Boasts Incredible 29-7 Record With 14 Knockout Victories

