Ciryl Gane faces the biggest fight of his life this weekend as he faces Jon Jones in the main event at UFC 285 for the UFC Heavyweight Title. In the lead up to the fight, fans want to know a bit more about Gane and his personal life. For example, who is Ciryl Gane’s girlfriend and who is the mother of his child? Here is everything you need to know about the 32-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Ciryl Gane’s Girlfriend?

Ciryl Gane faces the biggest fight of his life in just a few days as he fights the great Jon Jones in the main event at UFC 285. The fight is set to go down at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada. However, fans are interested to hear more about Gane and his life outside of the octagon.

Ciryl Gane is keen on keeping his girlfriend or wife’s identity a secret from the public. No matter where you look on social media, you won’t find anything relating to who Ciryl Gane is dating or who the mother of his child is. The Frenchman has refrained from talking about his dating life in public.

Gane has maintained a professional stance as of today and continues to refrain from speaking about his love life. However, he did post a photo on social media not long ago of him holding a baby.

This has made MMA fans speculate as to who the mother of Gane’s child is. However, nobody knows who it is. As we have previously alluded to, it is clear that the #1 ranked heavyweight contender is happy to not publish anything about his private life on social media.

For Ciryl Gane, he seems more bothered about his next fight rather than his love life right now. As we have previously alluded to, the 32-year-old likes to keep his private life behind closed doors and doesn’t feel the need to broadcast his love life to the world. It is evident that Gane is keen to keep his professional life in MMA and his personal life as two completely different lives.

All eyes will be on the Frenchman on Saturday night as he embarks on the biggest fight of his UFC career for the heavyweight title. It remains to be seen whether the mother of his new-born baby will be in attendance supporting him or not – we somehow doubt it! Gane wants no distractions for his second UFC Heavyweight Title fight.

It seems he does not prefer talking about his personal life matters rather he be talked about his streaks in the fighting ring.

This huge fight at UFC 285 will be the second time Ciryl Gane has competed for the UFC Heavyweight Title. He fought Francis Ngannou back in January 2022 at UFC 270, losing via unanimous decision. That fight in California was the first time Gane competed for UFC gold, and that will certainly stand his in good stead for this fight against Jon Jones this weekend.

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

