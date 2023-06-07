Ahead of her 12th consecutive UFC title fight this weekend, UFC fans want to know a little bit more about the personal life of Amanda Nunes. Here is everything you need to know about the Brazilian mixed martial artists love life.

Who Is Amanda Nunes’ Wife?

Amanda Nunes is back in action this weekend as she aims to defend her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title against Irene Aldana at UFC 289. The fight is the main event of this stellar UFC card from Canada on Saturday night.

Prior to the fight, UFC fans want to know a bit more about Amanda Nunes and her personal life. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that the 35-year-old is happily in a relationship with her wife, Nina Nunes.

As with a lot of people in the public eye, Amanda Nunes and her wife Nina like to keep their personal life away from the spotlight. Nina Nunes is a former UFC fighter, who competed in the strawweight division for a few years during her time at the UFC.

The couple got engaged back in 2018, before tying the knot the following year. Over the years, the pair have maintained a healthy and happy relationship and have supported each other throughout their respective careers.

Prior to their engagement, Nunes and Nina Ansaroff (now Nina Nunes) met in the same gym and became best friends. The pair quickly hit it off and Nina became part of the Nunes team, supporting her partner in the later years when she became a two-division UFC champion.

Since then, both women came closer to each other and began a relationship. They are the first ever open same-sex couple in the UFC.

It is great to see that Amanda Nunes seems to have her personal life in a great place outside of the octagon, as well as her career being in a strong place inside the cage too. Not only is Nunes winning inside the octagon, but he seems to be winning outside of it as well!

Do Amanda Nunes & Nina Nunes Have Any Children?

It is unknown exactly how long ‘The Lioness’ and Nina Nunes have been dating, but it is estimated to be at least six or seven years. Soon after their initial meeting, the pair began dating. They of course got engaged in 2018, married in 2019 and have been in a loving relationship for several years.

One thing we do know about Amanda and Nina Nunes is that they have a child. In September 2020, Amanda and Nina welcomed their first baby girl named Raegan Ann Nunes. As per reports, Amanda Nunes used a sperm donor in vitro fertilization for their first child.

More recently, the couple announced they are expecting another child. In an Instagram post on April 22, 2023, the pair have revealed that Nina Nunes is pregnant once again and will welcome their second child, another baby girl. They plan to call the new-born Hazel Ann Nunes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Ansarova Nunes (@ninaansaroff)

Both Amanda and Nina have constantly shown their love for their daughter. In multiple social media posts, they are seen performing fun activities with their daughter.

It is clear to see that Amanda Nunes lives an incredibly happy life outside of the octagon with her partner and child – soon to be children!

Amanda Nunes goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight favourite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Irene Aldana is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated bantamweight matchup in Canada on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both women make their ring walks!

