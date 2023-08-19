UFC

Who Is Aljamain Sterling Dating? Everything You Need To Know About The Funk Master’s Fiancé Rebecca Cruz

Olly Taliku
Aljamain Sterling will take on Sean O’Malley this weekend in the highly anticipated UFC 292 main event. However, with many MMA fans looking to delve deeper into the fighters’ personal lives, we have all the information you need on Aljamain Sterling’s fiancé Rebecca Cruz. 

Aljamain Sterling Girlfriend: Who Is The ‘Funk Master’ Dating?

Aljamain Sterling’s long-term girlfriend and fiancé is Rebecca Cruz, and the couple have been known to be very public with their relationship so here is what we know.

Cruz is an American Beauty and fitness expert with 11.2k Instagram followers. She owns a cosmetic company called NYX Professional Makeup which has more than 14 million followers on Instagram.

Sterling first started dating Cruz in 2011, with the couple recently celebrating their tenth anniversary together in 2021. The Funk Master proposed to his long-term girlfriend on their anniversary, saying: “It took 10 years, but I knew I didn’t want to waste anymore time!”

Does Aljamain Sterling Have Children With His Girlfriend?

No, Sterling and Cruz do not currently have any children. The couple are still also yet to tie the knot despite being engaged for two years now, so a wedding is expected to come soon for the Funk Master.

Cruz is Sterling’s biggest fan and she will no doubt be at UFC 292 this weekend to show support for her fiancé, as he takes on Sean O’Malley at the TD Garden in Boston.

Sterling and Cruz haven’t ruled out having children in the future however. That of course depends on Sterling’s success in the octagon. Right now, he seems far more concerned with his MMA career and retaining his UFC Bantamweight Title than becoming a father.

