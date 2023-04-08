MMA

Who Is Alex Pereira’s Girlfriend? Is The UFC Middleweight Champion Still Married?

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Alex Pereira attempts to successfully defend his UFC Middleweight Title for the first time this weekend as he faces long-term rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. In the lead up to the fight, fans want to know a bit more about the Brazilian MMA superstar and his personal life. For example, who is Alex Pereira’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the 35-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Alex Pereira’s Girlfriend?

Alex Pereira fights for the first time this year as he attempts to win defend his UFC Middleweight Title for the very first time. He faces well-known foe Israel Adesanya in the main event at UFC 287 from the sold-out Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. This will be the pairs fourth fight against each other, having fought last year in the UFC and twice prior to that in kickboxing.

Although fans cannot wait to see ‘Poatan’ back in action, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Alex Pereira’s girlfriend is a woman named Merle.

The UFC Middleweight Champion is said to be dating Merle, a TV presenter and interviewer. On Pereira’s Instagram account @alexpoatanpereira, he refers to Merle as a “special person”. Due to this, there has been lots of speculation that Merle and Pereira are now dating. It very much seems that Alex Pereira has a new found love and is certainly dating Merle.

Alex Pereira‘s Instagram video started off by showcasing him with his special one, enjoying a helicopter ride. He captioned his post in his native language which could be translated to, “Special moments with a special person”. ‘Poatan’ also mentioned his “special person” in his caption, whose name was Merle.

Not much else is known about their relationship or about Merle, but Merle regularly posts about the Brazilian MMA star on her Instagram handle @merlecb_. Also, in Merle’s bio on Instagram it says “Mrs. Poatan”. Whether this means the pair are now married or not remains to be seen, but that is unlikely to be the case.

Pereira and Merle seem happily in love now judging by their posts on social media. They seem to want to keep their relationship more private with both having shied away from disclosing their supposed relationship. It is unknown how long the pair have been dating, but they are rumored to have been together since before the first Adesanya fight in November 2022.

It is great to see Alex Pereira enjoying his life outside of the octagon as well as in it. Should he retain his UFC Middleweight Title this weekend at UFC 287, it’s fair to say that the life of ‘Poatan’ is looking pretty sweet right now both in his career and love life.

Who Is Alex Pereira’s Ex-Wife & Children?

Despite now being happily in love with Merle, it is common knowledge that Alex Pereira was in fact previously married. It is unknown the exact details of his past marriage or who his ex-wife is, but Pereira does have two children.

Due to Pereira’s private nature, not much is known about his ex-wife or about his children. What we do know is that the UFC Middleweight Champion currently lives with his two kids.

In the same video that Pereira posted on Instagram in December 2022 describing his new girlfriend Merle as a “special person”, the 35-year-old left a comment on his own post. The Brazilian’s comment translated to:

Just to let the fans know I am divorced 1 year ago and live with my two children. And laughing for nothing”.

It is evident now that Pereira has moved on from his previous relationship and is happily in love with his new girlfriend Merle. Given the fact that Pereira also lives with his two children, it is great to see that his divorce from his ex-wife hasn’t had a detrimental effect on his relationship with his children.

It is great to see that Alex Pereira seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the octagon now too. Not only is he winning inside the cage, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

If you are interested in who Pereira’s foe is dating, then check out our article on who Israel Adesanya’s girlfriend is.

RELATED: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 Predictions: UFC 287 Betting Picks, Preview, Fight Time, Venue, Odds & Free Bet

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya is the -138 betting favorite to avenge his loss and become a two-time UFC champion with the best sports betting apps. The UFC Middleweight Champion, Alex Pereira goes into this rematch as the slight +110 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to make it back-to-back wins over Adesanya and four in their careers.

What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the main event at UFC 287. Finger’s crossed the content lives up to the pre-fight hype!

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 287 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

For now though, it’s great to see that Alex Pereira has both his life and career in tact. UFC fans are excited to see ‘Poatan’ back in action this weekend in an attempt to defend his UFC Middleweight Title for the very first time.

RELATED: Alex Pereira Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
