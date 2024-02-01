Who are the oldest players in Super Bowl history? Read on as we reveal the top 10 oldest players that have featured in the NFL’s championship match ahead of Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.

Three years ago, Tom Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to play at a Super Bowl when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers side overcame the Kansas City Chiefs to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

It was Brady’s 10th appearance at a Super Bowl at the age of 43, as he lifted the title for an incredible seventh time and was named the championship match’s MVP for a record breaking fifth time.

As we prepare for the latest edition of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, we at SportsLens have taken a look at the 10 oldest players to ever take to the field on Super Bowl Sunday.

Oldest Players In Super Bowl History

Tom Brady | 43 years, 188 days | Super Bowl LV | Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matt Stover | 42 years, 11 days | Super Bowl XLIV | Indianapolis Colts Jeff Feagles | 41 years, 333 days | Super Bowl XLII | New York Giants Matt Bryant | 41 years, 252 days | Super Bowl LI | Atlanta Falcons Tom Brady | 41 years, 184 days | Super Bowl LIII | New England Patriots Mike Horan | 40 years, 363 days | Super Bowl XXXIV | St. Louis Rams Tom Brady | 40 years, 185 days | Super Bowl LII | New England Patriots George Blanda | 40 years, 119 days | Super Bowl II | Oakland Raiders Jerry Rice | 40 years, 105 days | Super Bowl XXXVII | Oakland Raiders Andrew Whitworth | 40 years, 63 days | Super Bowl LVI | Los Angeles Rams

Brady features an incredible three times in our top 10 list thanks to his appearances at three different Super Bowls aged 40, 41 and 43. His most recent, and his final, appearance at a Super Bowl remains the record for the oldest player to ever play in the championship match.

Matt Stover comes in at second place at age 42 and 11 days for his involvement at Super Bowl XLIV. The Indianapolis Colts kicker was 1-of-2 in field-goal attempts as his side were beaten 31-17 by the New Orleans Saints.

Recent additions to the list include that of the Los Angeles Rams’ Andrew Whitworth, who played at Super Bowl LVI in 2022 at 40-years-old and 63 days, as well as the Atlanta Falcons‘ Matt Bryant at 41 and 252 days back in 2018.

Eighth place George Blanda has enjoyed the lengthiest tenure in the top 10, being the only player on the list to feature at a Super Bowl before the year 2000. Blanda played at the 1968 Super Bowl II for the Oakland Raiders, where his team were beaten 33-14 by the Green Bay Packers.

Oldest Players To Ever Win The Super Bowl

Tom Brady | 43 years, 188 days | Super Bowl LV | Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jeff Feagles | 41 years, 333 days | Super Bowl XLII | New York Giants Tom Brady | 41 years, 184 days | Super Bowl LIII | New England Patriots Mike Horan | 40 years, 363 days | Super Bowl XXXIV | St. Louis Rams Andrew Whitworth | 40 years, 63 days | Super Bowl LVI | Los Angeles Rams Peyton Manning | 39 years, 320 days | Super Bowl 50 | Denver Broncos Lomas Brown | 39 years, 302 days | Super Bowl XXXVII | Tampa Bay Buccaneers Earl Morrall | 39 years, 241 days | Super Bowl VIII | Miami Dolphins Tom Brady | 39 years, 186 days | Super Bowl LI | New England Patriots Mark Brunell | 39 years, 143 days | Super Bowl XLIV | New Orleans Saints

Brady tops the list of oldest players to ever win the Super Bowl too, lifting the title on his final ever appearance back in 2021. His 2019 and 2017 victories also feature on the list, where he was aged 41 and 39 respectively.

Whitworth’s last appearance at the Super Bowl is the most recent addition to the list, as he lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the age 40 in early 2022.

Peyton Manning and Mark Brunell’s title-winning seasons in 2016 and 2010 are also included in the top 10, and like the list of oldest players to ever appear at the Super Bowl – there’s just one inclusion for victories prior to the year 2000.

That goes the way of Earl Morrall, who comes in at eighth place for winning Super Bowl VIII with the Miami Dolphins at 39-years-old. Michigan-born Morrall won the Super Bowl for a third time in his illustrious career in 1974 after besting the Minnesota Vikings 24 to 7 in Houston, Texas.