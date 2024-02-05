Who are the most attractive Super Bowl XVIII stars? AI has the answer ahead of the NFL Championship decider.

Here at SportsLens, we’ve identified five players from the Kansas City Chiefs and five from the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift might not be too happy with a certain somebody’s score…

Who Are The Most Attractive Super Bowl LVIII Stars According to AI?

We used an AI tool (attractiveness test) which ranks attractiveness out of 10. The results are certainly varied, with a few surprises in store as well.

We’ll start with our five selected Kansas stars, before looking at the five 49ers players.

5. Creed Humphrey – 5.28/10

Regarded by many as the best center in the game, Creed Humphrey is a real man’s man. The 24-year-old scored a respectable 5.28/10 to come in at number five on our list.

Humphrey has been a vital part of the Kansas City Chiefs lineup in recent years. He was also instrumental in last season’s Super Bowl success against the Philadelphia Eagles.

KC! For one night only I'm trading my shoulder pads for a chef's coat @JackStackBBQ! Order Carryout from Jack Stack's Martin City location from 5:30 – 6:30pm on Monday, November 27, for a chance at having your meal delivered by yours truly. Full details can be found at:… pic.twitter.com/V5T740hrkl — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) November 14, 2023

4. Travis Kelce – 5.72/10

Travis Kelce is one of the most talked about sports stars on the planet at the moment. His well publicized relationship with Taylor Swift has seen the spotlight fall firmly on the Kansas tight end.

Kelce registered a score of 5.72/10 on the AI generator. I’m sure he won’t care too much where he placed, dating one of the most influential people in the world means he has already won.

Travis Kelce currently somewhere in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/SjRezPkzKj — TaylorSquared 🩵🤍🫶🏻 (@TaylorSquaredTS) February 5, 2024

3. Patrick Mahomes – 6.42/10

Arguably the finest quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes comes in at number three with a score of 6.42/10. Wonder how Brittany feels about it?

Mahomes has been one of the standout stars of the 2023 season. If he brings his ‘A’ game to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, expect a Chiefs victory.

Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/bWEdJdXTdk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 31, 2024

2. Chris Jones – 6.7/10

One of the finest game wreckers in the NFL, Chris Jones claims the runner-up spot with a score of 6.7/10.

Despite his contract issues at the start of the season, Jones has once again been integral to the Chiefs run to the big one on February 11. A true master of his craft.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has a lot on the line in the AFC Championship. https://t.co/kxNGjzNQw0 pic.twitter.com/ElD0yHooni — KSNT 27 News (@KSNTNews) January 27, 2024

1. L’Jarius Sneed 6.78/10

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is the most attractive Kansas City Chiefs star according to AI. What a fantastic honor!

Sneed was heroic in the closing moments of the AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens. Such a beautiful, beautiful man.

That’s karma for the taunt. L’Jarius Sneed with the knockout punch. Literally. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/7v2G3aELlh — Gentleman's Playbook (@GentsPlaybook) January 28, 2024

5. Fred Warner 6.9/10

Considered to be one of the best linebackers in the NFL, Fred Warner registered a score of 6.9/10. This result is higher than any Kansas player.

Warner will be looking to avenge the Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs in 2020. He will be vital to the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11.

4. Trent Williams 7.04/10

Super Bowl LVIII will be the first of Trent Williams’ career. And boy does he deserve it. The offensive lineman comes in fourth spot, scoring 7.04/10.

The 35-year-old has been an integral part of the Niners this season. Without him, they likely wouldn’t be heading to Las Vegas.

In his 14th NFL season, Trent Williams is going to the Super Bowl for the first time! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/7YN17CVZao — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2024

3. Brock Purdy 7.59/10

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the standout stars of the 2023 NFL season. Just like his Super Bowl LVIII opposite, he takes third spot with a score of 7.59/10.

The former Mr Irrelevant will become extremely relevant if he can lead the 49ers to victory in Las Vegas.

Most passing yards in a season in #49ers franchise history: Brock Purdy – 4,280

Jeff Garcia – 4,278

Steve Young – 4,170

Steve Young – 4,023

Jimmy Garoppolo – 3,978 pic.twitter.com/JpNhj7AnrH — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 4, 2024

2. Nick Bosa 7.65/10

The runner-up spot falls to defensive end Nick Bosa. The 26-year-old recorded a score of 7.65/10. Not bad going at all.

Bosa is another 49ers star who will be looking for revenge after the Super Bowl defeat from four years ago.

Confirmed: #49ers Nick Bosa was built in a laboratory 🥼 pic.twitter.com/icHN2RCnjP — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) January 28, 2024

1. Christian McCaffrey 8.61/10

The clear and obvious winner is Christian McCaffrey. He is the most attractive player of the ten analyzed by our AI generator.

Not just a beautiful man. McCaffrey is a beautiful, beautiful NFL player. He really is a fine asset to the 49ers and will be gunning for his first SB success in Vegas.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100