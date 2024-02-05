NFL

Who Are The Most Attractive Super Bowl XVIII Stars? AI Provides The Lowdown

Ben Horlock
Sports Editor
Who are the most attractive Super Bowl XVIII stars? AI has the answer ahead of the NFL Championship decider. 

Here at SportsLens, we’ve identified five players from the Kansas City Chiefs and five from the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift might not be too happy with a certain somebody’s score…

Who Are The Most Attractive Super Bowl LVIII Stars According to AI?

We used an AI tool (attractiveness test) which ranks attractiveness out of 10. The results are certainly varied, with a few surprises in store as well. 

We’ll start with our five selected Kansas stars, before looking at the five 49ers players.

5. Creed Humphrey – 5.28/10

Regarded by many as the best center in the game, Creed Humphrey is a real man’s man. The 24-year-old scored a respectable 5.28/10 to come in at number five on our list. 

Humphrey has been a vital part of the Kansas City Chiefs lineup in recent years. He was also instrumental in last season’s Super Bowl success against the Philadelphia Eagles.

4. Travis Kelce – 5.72/10

Travis Kelce is one of the most talked about sports stars on the planet at the moment. His well publicized relationship with Taylor Swift has seen the spotlight fall firmly on the Kansas tight end. 

Kelce registered a score of 5.72/10 on the AI generator. I’m sure he won’t care too much where he placed, dating one of the most influential people in the world means he has already won.

3. Patrick Mahomes – 6.42/10

Arguably the finest quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes comes in at number three with a score of 6.42/10. Wonder how Brittany feels about it?

Mahomes has been one of the standout stars of the 2023 season. If he brings his ‘A’ game to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, expect a Chiefs victory.

2. Chris Jones – 6.7/10

One of the finest game wreckers in the NFL, Chris Jones claims the runner-up spot with a score of 6.7/10. 

Despite his contract issues at the start of the season, Jones has once again been integral to the Chiefs run to the big one on February 11. A true master of his craft.

1. L’Jarius Sneed 6.78/10

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is the most attractive Kansas City Chiefs star according to AI. What a fantastic honor! 

Sneed was heroic in the closing moments of the AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens. Such a beautiful, beautiful man.

5. Fred Warner 6.9/10

Considered to be one of the best linebackers in the NFL, Fred Warner registered a score of 6.9/10. This result is higher than any Kansas player. 

Warner will be looking to avenge the Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs in 2020. He will be vital to the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11.

4. Trent Williams 7.04/10

Super Bowl LVIII will be the first of Trent Williams’ career. And boy does he deserve it. The offensive lineman comes in fourth spot, scoring 7.04/10. 

The 35-year-old has been an integral part of the Niners this season. Without him, they likely wouldn’t be heading to Las Vegas.

3. Brock Purdy 7.59/10

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the standout stars of the 2023 NFL season. Just like his Super Bowl LVIII opposite, he takes third spot with a score of 7.59/10.

The former Mr Irrelevant will become extremely relevant if he can lead the 49ers to victory in Las Vegas.

2. Nick Bosa 7.65/10

The runner-up spot falls to defensive end Nick Bosa. The 26-year-old recorded a score of 7.65/10. Not bad going at all. 

Bosa is another 49ers star who will be looking for revenge after the Super Bowl defeat from four years ago. 

1. Christian McCaffrey 8.61/10

The clear and obvious winner is Christian McCaffrey. He is the most attractive player of the ten analyzed by our AI generator. 

Not just a beautiful man. McCaffrey is a beautiful, beautiful NFL player. He really is a fine asset to the 49ers and will be gunning for his first SB success in Vegas. 

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
