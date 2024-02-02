NFL

Who Are The Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders At Super Bowl LVIII?

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
4 min read
chiefs cheerleaders

Ahead of the biggest sporting event of the year, we have taken a look at who are the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders at Super Bowl LVIII?

Who Are The Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders?

  • Alexa
  • Ari
  • Ashton
  • Brittany
  • Brooke
  • Carly
  • Cassidy
  • Claire
  • Cooper
  • Darian
  • DaVanna
  • Delaney
  • Grace
  • Gracie
  • Hailey
  • Jadyn
  • J’Mia
  • Jordan
  • Josi
  • Josie
  • Katie
  • Maddie
  • Marlee
  • Morgan
  • Noell
  • Paige
  • Raegan
  • Sadie
  • Samantha
  • Stefanie
  • Taylor
  • Taylor
  • Taylor
  • Tina

Hottest Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders (Top 5)

1. J’Mia

Coming in at number one is J’Mia, as the Chiefs cheerleader was selected to represent her colors at the Pro Bowl alongside a host of other cheer members from each team.

Reports suggest that a cheerleader in the NFL earns up to $150 per match day and J’Mia will also receive a bonus for her appearance in the Pro Bowl.

Whilst working as a cheerleader for the Chiefs, J’Mia also works as a graphic designer for Pro Athlete – an eCommerce company that focuses on baseball/softball bats and gloves.

2. Stefanie

Next on the list is Stefanie, who was described by the Kansas City Chiefs social media team as ‘the rock to the cheer team’.

Prior to her role as a cheerleader, Stefanie was a competitive dancer and went on to teach 10-18 year old’s dance at Dancerz Unlimited in Kansas.

She is now an Account Manager at HUB International (whilst also cheering on the Chiefs) and HUB International help to advise businesses on fulfilling goals.

3. Noell

Following on from Stefanie is Noell Hinsley, who began her Kansas City Chiefs cheer-leading journey in May 2023 and is now a vital member.

She also works as a dance teacher at South Mountain Performing Arts in Arizona and is studying to become a Doctor of Law at the University of Kansas School of Law.

Alongside these different career ventures, Noell also has her own Amazon shop account where she identifies items in the makeup and fashion realm.

 

4. Ari

Last season was Ari’s rookie year as a cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs and she will be returning to the Super Bowl for a consecutive year.

As well as being one of the leading members for the Chiefs, being labelled a ‘star’ by their social media team – Ari also runs her own site as a Content Development Coordinator.

Her site offers services in photo shoots, video shoots, graphic design, copy writing, ad development and event promotion.

5. Brooke

Brooke is entering her third year as a cheerleader for the Chiefs, being dubbed as a ‘veteran’ and ‘role model’ by the NFL side.

Graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2021, Brooke Handy works as an Administrative Assistant at Jeff Handy Construction.

She was also a dance instructor at Ronda’s Elite from 2013 to 2017 in Blue Springs, Missouri and is one of the longest-serving members at the Chiefs.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
