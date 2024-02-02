Ahead of the biggest sporting event of the year, we have taken a look at who are the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders at Super Bowl LVIII?

All smiles at the Pro Bowl Photoshoot 💛 pic.twitter.com/ZvCZccNyr4 — Chiefs Cheerleaders (@ChiefsCheer) February 1, 2024

Who Are The Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders?

Alexa

Ari

Ashton

Brittany

Brooke

Carly

Cassidy

Claire

Cooper

Darian

DaVanna

Delaney

Grace

Gracie

Hailey

Jadyn

J’Mia

Jordan

Josi

Josie

Katie

Maddie

Marlee

Morgan

Noell

Paige

Raegan

Sadie

Samantha

Stefanie

Taylor

Tina

Hottest Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders (Top 5)

1. J’Mia

Coming in at number one is J’Mia, as the Chiefs cheerleader was selected to represent her colors at the Pro Bowl alongside a host of other cheer members from each team.

Reports suggest that a cheerleader in the NFL earns up to $150 per match day and J’Mia will also receive a bonus for her appearance in the Pro Bowl.

Whilst working as a cheerleader for the Chiefs, J’Mia also works as a graphic designer for Pro Athlete – an eCommerce company that focuses on baseball/softball bats and gloves.

J’mia is Pro Bowl bound! 🌟 So over the moon excited to see our girl shine as always! 💛 pic.twitter.com/5fNwHNg5lT — Chiefs Cheerleaders (@ChiefsCheer) January 30, 2024

2. Stefanie

Next on the list is Stefanie, who was described by the Kansas City Chiefs social media team as ‘the rock to the cheer team’.

Prior to her role as a cheerleader, Stefanie was a competitive dancer and went on to teach 10-18 year old’s dance at Dancerz Unlimited in Kansas.

She is now an Account Manager at HUB International (whilst also cheering on the Chiefs) and HUB International help to advise businesses on fulfilling goals.

Happy Birthday to our tried and true, Stefanie! You are such a rock to this team and always know how to pick up your teammates. We hope you have an amazing birthday and feel so loved today! ❣️🎉 pic.twitter.com/cjIjMKpnUt — Chiefs Cheerleaders (@ChiefsCheer) January 26, 2024

3. Noell

Following on from Stefanie is Noell Hinsley, who began her Kansas City Chiefs cheer-leading journey in May 2023 and is now a vital member.

She also works as a dance teacher at South Mountain Performing Arts in Arizona and is studying to become a Doctor of Law at the University of Kansas School of Law.

Alongside these different career ventures, Noell also has her own Amazon shop account where she identifies items in the makeup and fashion realm.

Happy Birthday to the girly who is just as funny as she is smart! You can’t help but smile when this girl is around, and we are so blessed to call her a teammate! Happy Birthday Noelle! 💕🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/R3rIp0MRcL — Chiefs Cheerleaders (@ChiefsCheer) January 7, 2024

4. Ari

Last season was Ari’s rookie year as a cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs and she will be returning to the Super Bowl for a consecutive year.

As well as being one of the leading members for the Chiefs, being labelled a ‘star’ by their social media team – Ari also runs her own site as a Content Development Coordinator.

Her site offers services in photo shoots, video shoots, graphic design, copy writing, ad development and event promotion.

We want to wish Ari a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! If you need some laughter and joy, Ari is your girl 🤭 She never fails to lighten the mood and make you smile. You’re a star, Ari! ✨ Have the best birthday yet! pic.twitter.com/DaSlJK2LsF — Chiefs Cheerleaders (@ChiefsCheer) December 12, 2023

5. Brooke

Brooke is entering her third year as a cheerleader for the Chiefs, being dubbed as a ‘veteran’ and ‘role model’ by the NFL side.

Graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2021, Brooke Handy works as an Administrative Assistant at Jeff Handy Construction.

She was also a dance instructor at Ronda’s Elite from 2013 to 2017 in Blue Springs, Missouri and is one of the longest-serving members at the Chiefs.

Help us wish our third year veteran, Brooke, a happy birthday! Brooke has a huge heart and always knows what her teammates need. She is a role model for her teammates and we love watching her shine. Happy Birthday, Brooke! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hRDlrRFKGf — Chiefs Cheerleaders (@ChiefsCheer) September 21, 2023