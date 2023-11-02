The White Abarrio Odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic are +400 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of this weekend’s feature dirt race worth $6m.
Best Breeders’ Cup Free Bets and Betting Offer
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$500 In Free Bets Available Today
Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.
Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
White Abarrio Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic
The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for White Abarrio the Richard Dutrow-trained colt priced at +400 and he is the current joint-second favorite.
Dutrow has won this contest just once before back in 2005 with Saint Liam and he has every chance of more success this time around.
White Abarrio was last seen winning the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga back in August, where he had Dirt Mile hopeful Cody’s Wish almost four lengths behind.
He’s also in good hands with the world class Irad Ortiz set to partner him again after the impressive six 1/4 length win last time out.
That victory was his second Grade 1 triumph, and he searches for his third on Saturday with Ortiz also operating at a 25% strike rate in the last 14 days with two wins from eight rides.
White Abarrio Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds at +400 with Bovada.
Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Arabian Knight @ +300
- White Abarrio @ +400
- Ushba Tesoro @ +400
- Saudi Crown @ +800
- Bright Future @ +800
- Derma Sotogake @ +1200
- Zandon @ +1400
- Proxy @ +1400
- Clapton @ +2500
- Seno Buscador @ +2500
- Dreamlike @ +3000
- Missed The Cut @ +5000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
|1.
|
$750 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?
📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)
💰 Purse: $6m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400
WATCH: White Abarrio Wins Whitney Stakes At Saratoga
WHITE ABARRIO runs the race of his life in the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes with @iradortiz up for Richard Dutrow! #Saratoga pic.twitter.com/igHIjLZyKG
— NYRA (🗽) (@TheNYRA) August 5, 2023