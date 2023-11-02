Horse Racing

White Abarrio Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +400 With US Sportsbooks

Kyle Curran
White Abarrio Breeders Cup Classic Odds

The White Abarrio Odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic are +400 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of this weekend’s feature dirt race worth $6m. 

White Abarrio Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic

The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for White Abarrio the Richard Dutrow-trained colt priced at +400 and he is the current joint-second favorite. White Abarrio silks

Dutrow has won this contest just once before back in 2005 with Saint Liam and he has every chance of more success this time around.

White Abarrio was last seen winning the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga back in August, where he had Dirt Mile hopeful Cody’s Wish almost four lengths behind.

He’s also in good hands with the world class Irad Ortiz set to partner him again after the impressive six 1/4 length win last time out.

That victory was his second Grade 1 triumph, and he searches for his third on Saturday with Ortiz also operating at a 25% strike rate in the last 14 days with two wins from eight rides.

White Abarrio Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds at +400 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Arabian Knight @ +300
  • White Abarrio @ +400
  • Ushba Tesoro @ +400
  • Saudi Crown @ +800
  • Bright Future @ +800
  • Derma Sotogake @ +1200
  • Zandon @ +1400
  • Proxy @ +1400
  • Clapton @ +2500
  • Seno Buscador @ +2500
  • Dreamlike @ +3000
  • Missed The Cut @ +5000

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)
💰 Purse: $6m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

WATCH: White Abarrio Wins Whitney Stakes At Saratoga

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports.
