The White Abarrio Odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic are +400 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of this weekend’s feature dirt race worth $6m.

White Abarrio Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic

The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for White Abarrio the Richard Dutrow-trained colt priced at +400 and he is the current joint-second favorite.

Dutrow has won this contest just once before back in 2005 with Saint Liam and he has every chance of more success this time around.

White Abarrio was last seen winning the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga back in August, where he had Dirt Mile hopeful Cody’s Wish almost four lengths behind.

He’s also in good hands with the world class Irad Ortiz set to partner him again after the impressive six 1/4 length win last time out.

That victory was his second Grade 1 triumph, and he searches for his third on Saturday with Ortiz also operating at a 25% strike rate in the last 14 days with two wins from eight rides.

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Arabian Knight @ +300

White Abarrio @ +400

Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Saudi Crown @ +800

Bright Future @ +800

Derma Sotogake @ +1200

Zandon @ +1400

Proxy @ +1400

Clapton @ +2500

Seno Buscador @ +2500

Dreamlike @ +3000

Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)

💰 Purse: $6m

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

WATCH: White Abarrio Wins Whitney Stakes At Saratoga

WHITE ABARRIO runs the race of his life in the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes with @iradortiz up for Richard Dutrow! #Saratoga pic.twitter.com/igHIjLZyKG — NYRA (🗽) (@TheNYRA) August 5, 2023