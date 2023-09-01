NFL

Which NFL Teams Are Yet To Win The Super Bowl? Can A New Side Land Super Bowl LVIII?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Super Bowl 2023 date time bfcc772
Super Bowl 2023 date time bfcc772

As NFL fans gear-up for another season and the race to the Super Bowl in February, we look which of the 32 sides are yet to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

There Are Still 12 NFL Teams That HAVEN’T Won The Super Bowl

The first ever Super Bowl was staged in 1967 and most American Football fans will know that the Green Bay Packers went into the history books as the first ever winners – beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

In fact, the Packers also won the second Super Bowl in 1968 too and went onto win two more in 1997 and 2011.

But, over this 57-year period till we saw the Kansas City Chiefs win last February – how many different sides have won the Super Bowl?

The answer is 20.

Yes, 20 different NFL teams have won the Super Bowl – meaning of the 32 sides there are still 12 that are yet to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy – including the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

This equates to 37% of teams still to win the Super Bowl – so can one of these debut 12 sides go all the way in the 2023/24 season?

RELATED: Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?

Bills and Vikings Have Come Close With Four Losing Super Bowl Finals Each

As mentioned, the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are two of the big names STILL to win the Super Bowl.

The pair have, however, come close in the past with four losing Super Bowls each.

In fact, the poor old Buffalo Bills suffered four (yes four) losing Super Bowl finals in-a-row between 1991 and 1994.

The Vikings were last in the Super Bowl in 1977 and had a similar bad run with their four losses coming in just 8 seasons (1969-1977)

List Of NFL Sides Still To Win The Super Bowl

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Detroit Lions
  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars

RELATED: Super Bowl Winners Stats: How Many Champions Won Their First Game Back?

Patriots and Steelers Still The Winning-Most Super Bowl Sides

At the other end of the Super Bowl winning spectrum, it’s the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers that are the winning-most sides – both with six wins each.

With a further 5 losing Super Bowls, some might claim New England are the most successful side in the competition – as the Steelers are on just 2 losses.

Meaning the Patriots have reached 11 Super Bowls – way more than any other side.

You can back New England to win their seventh Super Bowl in 2024 @ +5000 with BetOnline.

List Of Super Bowl Winners By Team

  • New England Patriots 6
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 6
  • Dallas Cowboys 5
  • San Francisco 49ers 5
  • Green Bay Packers 4
  • New York Giants 4
  • Denver Broncos 3
  • Las Vegas Raiders 3
  • Washington Commanders 3
  • Kansas City Chiefs 3
  • Los Angeles Rams 2
  • Miami Dolphins 2
  • Indianapolis Colts 2
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2
  • Baltimore Ravens 2
  • Philadelphia Eagles 1
  • Seattle Seahawks 1
  • Chicago Bears 1
  • New Orleans Saints 1
  • New York Jets 1

RELATED: Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?

Current Super Bowl Winners Kansas City Chiefs Have Three Vince Lombardi Trophies

Last year’s Super Bowl winner – the Kansas City Chiefs – have won the Super Bowl three times over the years, with two of those coming in the last four years.

The Chiefs have also reached the Super Bowl 3 times over those 4 years – having lost to Tampa in 2021 as well.

Their other win came way back in 1970 when defeating the Vikings 23-7 in New Orleans.

You can back the Kansas City Chiefs to become the nineth side to win back-to-back Super Bowls @ +650 with BetOnline.

RELATED: Super Bowl LVIII Exact Matchup: Can You Predict This Season’s Final Two Sides?

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Date, Venue and Time

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +650 | Eagles +800 | 49ers +800 | | Bills +850

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL

LATEST League insiders believe Joe Burrow’s contract extension with the Bengals will be signed before Week 1

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  30min
Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL
Will Kansas City’s Chirs Jones play for the Chiefs in their season opener next Thursday vs. the Lions?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs have been without All-Pro DT, Chris Jones. The 29-year-old did not show up to training camp and has missed the entire preseason. After one…

Super Bowl 2023 date time bfcc772
NFL
Which NFL Teams Are Yet To Win The Super Bowl? Can A New Side Land Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Andy Newton  •  6min

As NFL fans gear-up for another season and the race to the Super Bowl in February, we look which of the 32 sides are yet to win the Vince Lombardi…

Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
Rams Injury Report: Cooper Kupp suffered a ‘setback’ with his hamstring injury, leaving his Week 1 status unknown
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 21226324 168397130 lowres
NFL
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Fancied To Record Most Rookie Rushing TDs In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL
If the rumors are true, Buccaneers’ Mike Evans is likely playing his final season with Tampa Bay
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 19641745 168397130 lowres
NFL
Vikings Star WR Justin Jefferson Predicted To Have Most Receptions In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top