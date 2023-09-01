As NFL fans gear-up for another season and the race to the Super Bowl in February, we look which of the 32 sides are yet to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.



There Are Still 12 NFL Teams That HAVEN’T Won The Super Bowl



The first ever Super Bowl was staged in 1967 and most American Football fans will know that the Green Bay Packers went into the history books as the first ever winners – beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

In fact, the Packers also won the second Super Bowl in 1968 too and went onto win two more in 1997 and 2011.

But, over this 57-year period till we saw the Kansas City Chiefs win last February – how many different sides have won the Super Bowl?

The answer is 20.

Yes, 20 different NFL teams have won the Super Bowl – meaning of the 32 sides there are still 12 that are yet to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy – including the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

This equates to 37% of teams still to win the Super Bowl – so can one of these debut 12 sides go all the way in the 2023/24 season?

Bills and Vikings Have Come Close With Four Losing Super Bowl Finals Each

As mentioned, the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are two of the big names STILL to win the Super Bowl.

The pair have, however, come close in the past with four losing Super Bowls each.

In fact, the poor old Buffalo Bills suffered four (yes four) losing Super Bowl finals in-a-row between 1991 and 1994.

The Vikings were last in the Super Bowl in 1977 and had a similar bad run with their four losses coming in just 8 seasons (1969-1977)

List Of NFL Sides Still To Win The Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers

Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Patriots and Steelers Still The Winning-Most Super Bowl Sides



At the other end of the Super Bowl winning spectrum, it’s the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers that are the winning-most sides – both with six wins each.

With a further 5 losing Super Bowls, some might claim New England are the most successful side in the competition – as the Steelers are on just 2 losses.

Meaning the Patriots have reached 11 Super Bowls – way more than any other side.

You can back New England to win their seventh Super Bowl in 2024 @ +5000 with BetOnline.

List Of Super Bowl Winners By Team

New England Patriots 6

Pittsburgh Steelers 6

Dallas Cowboys 5

San Francisco 49ers 5

Green Bay Packers 4

New York Giants 4

Denver Broncos 3

Las Vegas Raiders 3

Washington Commanders 3

Kansas City Chiefs 3

Los Angeles Rams 2

Miami Dolphins 2

Indianapolis Colts 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2

Baltimore Ravens 2

Philadelphia Eagles 1

Seattle Seahawks 1

Chicago Bears 1

New Orleans Saints 1

New York Jets 1

Current Super Bowl Winners Kansas City Chiefs Have Three Vince Lombardi Trophies

Last year’s Super Bowl winner – the Kansas City Chiefs – have won the Super Bowl three times over the years, with two of those coming in the last four years.

The Chiefs have also reached the Super Bowl 3 times over those 4 years – having lost to Tampa in 2021 as well.

Their other win came way back in 1970 when defeating the Vikings 23-7 in New Orleans.

You can back the Kansas City Chiefs to become the nineth side to win back-to-back Super Bowls @ +650 with BetOnline.

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Date, Venue and Time

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +650 | Eagles +800 | 49ers +800 | | Bills +850

